BOSTON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syniti, a global leader in Enterprise Data Management, today announced the appointment of Kate Reed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Reed is a technology marketing veteran with over 15 years of experience building and growing customer acquisition programs that create both short and long-term business impact. She will oversee Syniti's global marketing strategy and execution, including messaging and product positioning, customer engagement, and experiential campaigns to drive pipeline growth.
Syniti recently announced record growth with an all-time high in services bookings, 71% YoY growth in software, 400% YoY growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in Cloud software, 90 net-new customers signed globally, and a 99.7% customer satisfaction rating, the highest in company history.
"Kate has a strong reputation for transformational marketing initiatives that stand out and grow demand," said Kevin Campbell, Syniti CEO. "Her appointment could not have come at a better time as we look to build on our record growth, continue our momentum with partners, and accelerate our engagement with enterprises to unlock the power of their data to make better decisions, faster."
Prior to joining Syniti, Reed served as Chief Marketing Officer at IBM Security, where she led 150+ global marketers responsible for the company's multibillion dollar portfolio of offerings and services. Reed also previously held various leadership roles within IBM's Data Management and Database Software groups, and managed the marketing integration of several companies into the IBM Corporation.
"What drew me to Syniti was its customer-first mentality and software-led services approach that's unmatched in the Enterprise Data Management space," said Reed. "Synit's complex data expertise gives enterprises unique tools to gain competitive advantage and grow faster, and I'm pleased to be a part of this exciting next chapter with our team, partners and customers."
