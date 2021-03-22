FREMONT, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry, today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended February 28, 2021. 





Q1 FY21





Q1 FY20





Net change

Revenue ($M)



$

4,939





$

4,081





21.0%

Operating income ($M)



$

141.7





$

100.4





41.1%

Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1)



$

156.0





$

115.5





35.0%

Operating margin





2.87

%





2.46

%



41 bps

Non-GAAP operating margin(1)





3.16

%





2.83

%



33 bps

Income from continuing operations



$

87.8





$

68.5





28.2%

Non-GAAP Income from continuing operations(1)



$

98.6





$

73.6





33.9%

Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") from continuing

operations



$

1.69





$

1.32





28.0%

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations(1)



$

1.89





$

1.42





33.1%

"Our strong momentum continued in Q1, driven by solid demand for technology products and services, as our customers continued to support users everywhere to connect, collaborate and increase productivity," said Dennis Polk, President and CEO of SYNNEX.  "We are encouraged by the IT spending environment so far in 2021, led by the ongoing acceleration of digital transformation across industries and continued investment in remote enablement."

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue was $4.9 billion, up 21.0% from the prior fiscal first quarter. Operating income was $142 million, compared to $100 million, in the prior fiscal first quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $156 million, in fiscal year first quarter 2021, compared to $116 million, in the prior fiscal first quarter.



  • The trailing fiscal first quarter Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") was 14.9% compared to 12.0% in the prior fiscal year first quarter. The adjusted trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC was 15.9%.



  • Cash generated from operations was approximately $25 million for the quarter.



  • Post Separation, prior period financial results of Concentrix are presented as discontinued operations.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The following statements are based on SYNNEX' current expectations for the fiscal 2021 second quarter. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of the amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $4.70 billion to $5.00 billion.



  • Net income is expected to be in the range of $82.9 million to $92.9 million and on a non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $94.9 million to $105.0 million.



  • Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.58 to $1.77 and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.80 to $2.00, based on estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares of 51.8 million.



  • After-tax amortization of intangibles is expected to be $7.3 million, or $0.14 per share.



  • After-tax share-based compensation expense is expected to be $4.8 million, or $0.09 per share. 

Dividend

SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2021. 

Conference Call and Webcast

SYNNEX will host a conference call to discuss the fiscal 2021 first quarter results today at 5:30 AM (PT)/8:30 AM (ET).

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at ir.synnex.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

(1)Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income from continuing operations income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude transaction-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense and the related tax effects thereon. The Company also uses adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") which excludes other income (expense), net, transaction-related and integration expenses, and income from discontinued operations. In prior periods, SYNNEX has excluded other items relevant to those periods for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures.

Transaction-related expenses typically consist of acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs and are expensed as incurred. These expenses primarily represent costs for legal, banking, consulting and advisory services, and debt extinguishment fees.  From time to time, this category may also include transaction-related gains/losses on divestitures/spin-off of businesses.

SYNNEX' acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets which consist primarily of customer relationships and vendor lists. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's statements of operations. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the sale of the Company's products and the services performed for the Company's clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments which neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of equity awards to employees based on the estimated fair value of those awards. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees, the fair value of the share-based awards may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related share-based awards and the expense can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions. Given the variety and timing of awards and the subjective assumptions that companies can use when calculating share-based compensation expense, SYNNEX believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Additionally, SYNNEX refers to revenue at constant currency or adjusting for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of SYNNEX' business performance. Financial results adjusted for currency are calculated by translating current period activity in the transaction currency using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than revenue reported at actual exchange rates.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings (excluding book overdraft) and equity, net of surplus cash. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of non-GAAP adjustments from operating income and by excluding the cumulative tax effected impact of current and prior period non-GAAP adjustments on equity.

SYNNEX also uses free cash flow, which is cash flow from operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. SYNNEX uses free cash flow to conduct and evaluate its business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, SYNNEX believes it is an additional useful measure of cash flows since purchases of fixed assets are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing SYNNEX' liquidity that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its cash flows. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions. Therefore, SYNNEX believes it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to its entire consolidated statements of cash flows.

SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of SYNNEX' operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze SYNNEX' base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with SYNNEX' consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of SYNNEX' GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental tables at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release regarding SYNNEX Corporation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding strategies and objectives of SYNNEX for future operations; our expectations and outlook for the fiscal 2021 second quarter as to revenue, net income, non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, outstanding diluted weighted average shares, tax rate, after-tax amortization of intangibles, and after-tax share-based compensation; and the anticipated benefits of the non-GAAP financial measures.

The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the unfavorable outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against us; the ability to retain key personnel; general economic conditions and any weakness in information technology and consumer electronics spending; the loss or consolidation of one or more of our significant original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, suppliers or customers; market acceptance and product life of the products we assemble and distribute; competitive conditions in our industry and their impact on our margins; pricing, margin and other terms with our OEM suppliers; our ability to gain market share; variations in supplier-sponsored programs; changes in our costs and operating expenses; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our international operations; uncertainties and variability in demand by our reseller and integration customers; supply shortages or delays; any termination or reduction in our floor plan financing arrangements; credit exposure to our reseller customers and negative trends in their businesses; any future incidents of theft; the declaration, timing and payment of dividends, and the Board's reassessment thereof; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 and subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to SYNNEX Corporation as of the date of this release, and SYNNEX Corporation assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release.

Copyright 2021 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX and the SYNNEX Logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Liz Morali

ir@synnex.com

510-668-8436

SYNNEX Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)







February 28, 2021





November 30, 2020



ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

1,443,748





$

1,412,016



Accounts receivable, net





2,381,064







2,791,703



Receivables from vendors, net





261,982







286,327



Inventories





2,556,716







2,684,076



Other current assets





161,101







173,940



Current assets of discontinued operations











1,421,065



Total current assets





6,804,611







8,769,127



Property and equipment, net





155,869







157,645



Goodwill





423,989







423,885



Intangible assets, net





176,554







186,047



Deferred tax assets





36,303







39,636



Other assets, net





128,707







138,070



Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations











3,754,180



Total assets



$

7,726,033





$

13,468,590





















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Borrowings, current



$

135,804





$

124,958



Accounts payable





3,116,095







3,751,240



Accrued compensation and benefits





75,021







103,075



Other accrued liabilities





579,316







618,616



Income taxes payable





62,073







46,363



Current liabilities of discontinued operations











985,840



Total current liabilities





3,968,308







5,630,092



Long-term borrowings





1,496,970







1,496,700



Other long-term liabilities





124,341







130,296



Deferred tax liabilities





7,116







5,836



Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations











1,866,807



Total liabilities





5,596,735







9,129,730



Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 53,701 and 53,671 shares issued as of February 28, 2021 and November 30, 2020, respectively





54







54



Additional paid-in capital





1,596,598







1,591,536



Treasury stock, 2,547 and 2,538 shares as of February 28, 2021 and November 30, 2020, respectively





(192,010)







(191,216)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(179,973)







(194,571)



Retained earnings





904,629







3,133,058



     Total stockholders' equity





2,129,298







4,338,860



Total liabilities and equity



$

7,726,033





$

13,468,590



 

SYNNEX Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended







February 28, 2021





February 29, 2020



Revenue



$

4,939,014





$

4,081,024



Cost of revenue





(4,634,447)







(3,825,920)



Gross profit





304,567







255,105



Selling, general and administrative expenses





(162,820)







(154,660)



Operating income





141,748







100,445



Interest expense and finance charges, net





(22,838)







(18,792)



Other expense, net





(1,333)







(855)



Income from continuing operations before income taxes





117,576







80,798



Provision for income taxes





(29,754)







(12,284)



Income from continuing operations





87,822







68,514



Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes











54,070



Net income



$

87,822





$

122,584



Earnings per common share:

















Basic

















Continuing operations



$

1.70





$

1.33



Discontinued operations











1.05



Net income



$

1.70





$

2.38



Diluted

















Continuing operations



$

1.69





$

1.32



Discontinued operations











1.04



Net income



$

1.69





$

2.36



Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic





51,145







50,815



Diluted





51,563







51,232





















 

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)







Three Months Ended







February 28, 2021





February 29, 2020



Revenue in constant currency

















Revenue



$

4,939,014





$

4,081,024



Foreign currency translation





(15,256)











Revenue in constant currency



$

4,923,758





$

4,081,024















Three Months Ended







February 28, 2021





February 29, 2020



Selling, general and administrative expenses

















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses



$

162,820





$

154,660



Transaction-related and integration expenses











291



Amortization of intangibles





9,369







10,188



Share-based compensation





4,887







4,599



Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses



$

148,564





$

139,582















Three Months Ended







February 28, 2021





February 29, 2020



Operating income and operating margin

















Revenue



$

4,939,014





$

4,081,024





















GAAP operating income



$

141,748





$

100,445



Transaction-related and integration expenses











291



Amortization of intangibles





9,369







10,188



Share-based compensation





4,887







4,599



Non-GAAP operating income



$

156,004





$

115,523





















GAAP operating margin





2.87

%





2.46

%

Non-GAAP operating margin





3.16

%





2.83

%













Three Months Ended







February 28, 2021





February 29, 2020



Adjusted EBITDA

















Net income



$

87,822





$

122,584



Interest expense and finance charges, net





22,838







18,792



Provision for income taxes





29,754







12,284



Depreciation





5,499







5,876



Amortization of intangibles





9,369







10,188



EBITDA



$

155,282





$

169,724



Other (income) expense, net





1,333







855



Transaction-related and integration expenses











291



Share-based compensation





4,887







4,599



Income from discontinued operations











(54,070)



Adjusted EBITDA



$

161,502





$

121,399



 

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(continued)







Three Months Ended







February 28, 2021





February 29, 2020



Income from continuing operations

















Income from continuing operations



$

87,822





$

68,514



Transaction-related and integration expenses











291



Amortization of intangibles





9,369







10,188



Share-based compensation





4,887







4,599



Income taxes related to the above(1)





(3,525)







(10,009)



Non-GAAP income from continuing operations



$

98,553





$

73,583





















Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS")(2)

















Income from continuing operations



$

87,822





$

68,514



Less: income from continuing operations allocated to participating securities





882







869



Income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders





86,940







67,645



Transaction-related and integration expenses attributable to common stockholders











288



Amortization of intangibles attributable to common stockholders





9,273







10,073



Share-based compensation





4,837







4,547



Income taxes related to the above attributable to common stockholders(1)





(3,489)







(9,896)



Non-GAAP income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders



$

97,561





$

72,657





















Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted:





51,563







51,232





















Diluted EPS from continuing operations(2)



$

1.69





$

1.32



Transaction-related and integration expenses











0.01



Amortization of intangibles





0.18







0.20



Share-based compensation





0.09







0.09



Income taxes related to the above(1)





(0.07)







(0.19)



Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations(2)



$

1.89





$

1.42















Three Months Ended







February 28, 2021





February 29, 2020



Free cash flow

















Net cash provided by operating activities [Continuing operations]



$

24,977





$

2,555



Purchases of property and equipment [Continuing operations]





(4,253)







(8,012)



Free cash flow [Continuing operations]



$

20,724





$

(5,457)



 

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(currency in millions, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(continued)







Forecast







Three Months Ending May 31, 2021







Low





High



Net income



$

82.9





$

92.9



Amortization of intangibles





9.7







9.7



Share-based compensation





6.4







6.4



Income taxes related to the above(1)





(4.0)







(4.0)



Non-GAAP net income



$

94.9





$

105.0





















Diluted EPS(2)



$

1.58





$

1.77



Amortization of intangibles





0.18







0.18



Share-based compensation





0.12







0.12



Income taxes related to the above(1)





(0.08)







(0.08)



Non-GAAP diluted EPS



$

1.80





$

2.00





















(1) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods.



(2) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, income from continuing operations allocated to participating securities was approximately 1.0% and 1.3% of income from continuing operations for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020, respectively. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 1.2% of the forecast Net income for the three months ending May 31, 2021.

 

SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)



Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC")







February 28, 2021





February 29, 2020



ROIC

















Operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters)



$

562,645





$

518,502



Income taxes on operating income(1)





(137,259)







(101,452)



Operating income after taxes



$

425,386





$

417,050





















Total invested capital comprising equity and borrowings, less surplus cash (last five quarters average)(2)



$

2,854,262





$

3,477,429





















ROIC





14.9

%





12.0

%



















Adjusted ROIC

















Non-GAAP operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters)



$

627,016





$

567,110



Income taxes on Non-GAAP operating income(1)





(151,129)







(121,307)



Non-GAAP operating income after taxes



$

475,887





$

445,803





















Total invested capital comprising equity and borrowings, less surplus cash (last five quarters average)(2)



$

2,854,262





$

3,477,429



Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five

   quarters average)





139,978







104,360



Total Non-GAAP invested capital (last five quarters average)(2)



$

2,994,240





$

3,581,789





















Adjusted ROIC





15.9

%





12.4

%

(1) Income taxes on GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rates during the respective periods. Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income was calculated by excluding the tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods.



(2) Invested capital for the fiscal quarters preceding the quarter ended February 28, 2021 are based on pro forma presentation to reflect the separation of the Company's erstwhile Concentrix reportable segment into an independent public company on December 1, 2020.

 

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio











February 28, 2021





February 29, 2020



Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft(1)



(a)



$

1,631,721





$

1,648,255



Less: cash and cash equivalents(1)



(b)





1,443,748







207,586



Net debt



(c)=(a)-(b)



$

187,973





$

1,440,669



Trailing four quarters Adjusted EBITDA



(d)



$

651,560





$

603,240



Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio



(e)=(a)/(d)





2.5







2.7



Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio



(f)=(c)/(d)





0.3







2.4



(1) Borrowings and cash and cash equivalents as of February 29, 2020 are based on pro forma presentation to reflect the separation of the Company's erstwhile Concentrix reportable segment into an independent public company on December 1, 2020.

 

SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

(continued)



Cash Conversion Cycle











Three Months Ended











February 28, 2021





February 29, 2020



Days sales outstanding





















Revenue



(a)



$

4,939,014





$

4,081,024



Accounts receivable, net(1)



(b)





2,381,064







2,325,468



Days sales outstanding



(c) = (b)/((a)/the number

of days during the period)





43







52

























Days inventory outstanding





















Cost of revenue



(d)



$

4,634,447





$

3,825,920



Inventories(1)



(e)





2,556,716







2,710,251



Days inventory outstanding



(f) = (e)/((d)/the number

of days during the period)





50







64

























Days payable outstanding





















Cost of revenue



(g)



$

4,634,447





$

3,825,920



Accounts payable(1)



(h)





3,116,095







2,483,636



Days payable outstanding



(i) = (h)/((g)/the number

of days during the period)





61







59

























Cash conversion cycle



(j) = (c)+(f)-(i)





32







57



(1) Accounts receivable, inventories and accounts payable as of February 29, 2020 are based on pro forma presentation to reflect the separation of the Company's erstwhile Concentrix reportable segment into an independent public company on December 1, 2020.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synnex-corporation-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-301252798.html

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.