MONTREAL, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syntax, the leading multi-cloud and multi-ERP managed cloud provider for mission-critical applications, announced today its participation in four key events throughout April and May. During the virtual event, roundtable and webinars, attendees can connect with Syntax experts to learn about the latest SAP and Oracle solutions, as well as emerging business use cases for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies.
Quest INFOCUS Envision — April 12-15
This year, Syntax sponsored INFOCUS Envision, a four-day virtual conference where hundreds of IT leaders and business users could gain insights, education and information on the latest developments from Oracle product teams and JD Edwards experts, industry innovators and technology leaders.
During the event, Syntax experts led several sessions, including:
- Recovering and Preventing Ransomware Attacks for JD Edwards Customers
- Demand Scheduling Execution (DSE) Integrated with EDI in the Cloud
- Migrating to and Leveraging Public Cloud Features for JD Edwards EnterpriseOne
- EnterpriseOne Mobile Applications are Off the Apps Store. Now What?
- A New Culture of Innovation with ML for JDE
For more information about these sessions, visit here.
Power Up Your Business Analytics and Unlock the Full Potential of Your SAP Data — April 27
Hosted in partnership with America's SAP Users' Group (ASUG), this webinar will cover:
- Making insights actionable, unlocking the potential of SAP data and enabling companies to make strategic decisions faster
- Front-end business analytics tools like SAP Analytics Cloud and back-end tools like AWS Data Lakes
- Experimenting with and exploring technologies to analyze data
- Current analytical concepts and technologies, such as serverless architecture, columnar storage, data warehouses, artificial intelligence and machine learning
To register and learn more about the event, visit here.
SAP on AWS Deep Dive: A Fireside Chat with Dole Packaged Foods — May 5
Syntax and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have teamed up to host a series of interactive sessions on planning, building and running SAP systems in AWS. In this SAP on AWS Deep Dive, Dole Packaged Foods will talk about their SAP on AWS journey. Attendees will learn:
- How to reliably migrate SAP apps to AWS
- Why it's essential to tap into data analytics and IIoT
- How to accelerate innovation and derive new business value from SAP investments
Learn more and register here.
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Powered by SAP and AWS Can Help Companies Better Navigate Today's Uncertainty and Grow their Business — May 12
There are several benefits to linking IIoT and ERP data, such as predictive quality and maintenance, remotely monitoring operations, lower production costs and increased business continuity.
Syntax, in partnership with IIoT World and AWS, will take part in this roundtable to address:
- The tangible business value IIoT provides
- Planning for SAP and IIoT integration
- Why IIoT is a significant improvement "lever" during challenging times
- How Syntax and AWS' work together to help companies build IIoT applications
To register and learn more, visit here.
About Syntax
Since 1972, Syntax has been providing comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes with thousands of customers trusting Syntax with their IT services and ERP needs. Today, Syntax is a leading Managed Cloud Provider for Mission Critical Enterprise Applications. Syntax has undisputed strength to implement and manage ERP deployments (Oracle, SAP) in a secure, resilient, private, public or hybrid cloud. With strong technical and functional consulting services, and world-class monitoring and automation, Syntax serves corporations across a diverse range of industries and markets. Syntax has offices worldwide, and partners with Oracle, SAP, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and other global technology leaders. Learn more about Syntax at http://www.syntax.com.
