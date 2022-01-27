DELAFIELD, Wis, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synthetaic, the end-to-end AI company eliminating the need for human data labeling, announced today the hire of Jennifer Marx as Director of Product Management, and Ben Kotvis as Chief Architect. In their new roles, Marx and Kotvis will help lead the team in scaling its platform and increasing the readiness of AI models for Synthetaic's customers. The new hires follow a year of substantial customer growth and product development for Synthetaic.
Synthetaic provides organizations with an end-to-end pipeline for AI enabled solutions without the traditional dependency on human labeled data, thereby allowing for AI insights in minutes instead of after months of human annotation. Synthetaic's flagship technology, RAIC (Rapid Automatic Image Categorization), enables rapid object labeling, AI modeling, and solution deployment by analyzing large, multidimensional imagery datasets, and allows non-experts to build and run detection AI models in minutes.
With a deep background in project, program, and product management, Marx will help shape Synthetaic's customer needs as the company expands its offerings into new industries. Marx previously served as Senior Director of Program Management for Access Control and Video Security Systems at Johnson Controls. She brings an extensive understanding of the speed to market challenges faced by enterprise customers building AI models and utilizing data to deliver solutions to the marketplace.
"I'm excited to join the Synthetaic team, especially at this point in their growth. Synthetaic's technology will radically impact a number of industries, so understanding the unique challenges and opportunities with their data and AI development will be essential to reaching our potential," said Marx. "I'm energized by the potential applications of Synthetaic's platform, especially with our focus on deploying this technology in areas like climate change, healthcare, and security where we can have important and transformative impacts."
Ben Kotvis will lead further development of Synthetaic's platform as Chief Architect. Kotvis brings over 16 years of working as a software engineer and architect, most recently serving as Chief Architect at Insight for IoT and Modern Apps. Kotvis will be instrumental in helping scale Synthetaic's platform and developing new solutions to approach some of the most difficult challenges in AI.
"The technology that Synthetaic has developed is truly impressive, but I'm equally impressed by the team," said Kotvis. "There are so many areas where AI is struggling to be deployed simply because of the data challenges involved, and Synthetaic offers a solution that can not only solve for data sparseness, but that can also quickly and radically scale. I'm excited by the problems we're going to be able to solve together."
Marx and Kotvis join Synthetaic after a year of rapid growth and development for the company, including partnerships with National Geographic, Climate TRACE, AFWERX, and researchers in industries ranging from astronomy to healthcare.
"The experience that Jennifer and Ben both bring to Synthetaic will have an immediate impact on accelerating our work," said Corey Jaskolski, founder and CEO of Synthetaic. "At our growing pace, we need the best talent and people dedicated to solving unprecedented problems and creating solutions for the future."
Synthetaic is currently hiring engineers and developers who have experience in applied machine learning and data science. The company is interested in hiring from academia and industry to grow their team and ensure that Synthetaic continues to lead synthetic data generation and unique AI model development.
Synthetaic recently moved into a new office in downtown Delafield to accommodate their growing team. To learn more about Synthetaic, visit http://www.synthetaic.com. To get in touch regarding open positions, please contact careers@synthetaic.com.
