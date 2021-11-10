DALTON, Ga., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Synthetic Turf Council has named AstroTurf's Todd DeWolfe as chairman following its annual membership meeting in October in Tucson, Arizona.
DeWolfe, who serves as the vice president of business development for AstroTurf, previously served on the board, including as vice chairman this past year.
"I'm very proud and humbled to have been elected to Chair the Board of Directors at the STC, said DeWolfe. "It's extremely important to AstroTurf to volunteer and give back to our industry which has given back to so many. Following in the footsteps of some giants of our industry is truly an honor."
For the 2021-2022 term, the STC Board Officers include DeWolfe, Vice Chairman Mark Klementti, Sports Field Consultant, R.K. Associates; Secretary Holli Durchik, Project Manager, Foresite Design Inc.; Treasurer Shaun Garrity, National Sales Manager, USGreentech; Director-at-Large Terra Erickson, Sales Manager, Sportsfield Specialties Inc.; Immediate Past Chairman Laith Ross, Senior Principal, RossTarrant Architects.
Board of Directors include Thomas Boehme, CEO, Genan Inc.; Ed Norton, Partner, HNP, LLC; Eric O'Donnell, Managing Director, Sports Labs U.K. Ltd.; Shannan Powell, Senior Manager, ForeverLawn of Tampa Bay; Larry Ridgeway, President and CEO, PrecisionJet/TurfBond; Matt Ross, Regional Vice President, Shaw Sports Turf; Thomas Shay, Principal, Woodard & Curran.
"I'd like to congratulate all of our Board members and Award winners," said Dan Bond, STC President and CEO. "With our industry leaders in place, the STC is in a strong position to improve the world through synthetic turf."
A graduate of Central Michigan University in Recreational Facility Management, DeWolfe spent time working for businesses that built sports facilities before entering the turf industry in 1998. Todd's twenty plus years in the turf industry, his time in sports construction, and his work in his family's excavation business have all worked together to make him uniquely qualified for his new role with AstroTurf®.
As the Vice President of Business Development, DeWolfe develops products, strategic initiatives, and activities aimed toward keeping AstroTurf® the leader of the synthetic turf industry.
The 2022 STC Annual Membership Meeting will be held on Oct. 17-19, 2022, in Washington D.C.
About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)
The STC is the world's largest member organization representing the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC is a resource for credible, independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. STC membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies.
For more information, visit http://www.syntheticturfcouncil.org.
About AstroTurf®
For athletes and sport enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf's website at http://www.astroturf.com.
