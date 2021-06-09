STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR announced today that they have entered a development project together with Juntendo University Hospital, based in Tokyo, Japan, and Canon Medical Systems. The project will focus on joint development and evaluation of quantitative MR imaging solutions for clinical practice.
CONTACT:
For additional information, please contact Ulrik Harrysson, CEO, SyntheticMR AB, +46 70 529 29 87 ulrik.harrysson@syntheticmr.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/syntheticmr-ab/r/syntheticmr-enters-joint-development-project-with-juntendo-university-hospital-and-canon-medical-sys,c3364064
The following files are available for download:
Press release SyntheticMR 09062021 EN
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syntheticmr-enters-joint-development-project-with-juntendo-university-hospital-and-canon-medical-systems-301309005.html
SOURCE SyntheticMR AB