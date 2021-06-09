STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR announced today that they have entered a development project together with Juntendo University Hospital, based in Tokyo, Japan, and Canon Medical Systems. The project will focus on joint development and evaluation of quantitative MR imaging solutions for clinical practice.

