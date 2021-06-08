PITTSBURGH, Pa. and RESTON, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- System One, a leading provider of workforce solutions and integrated services, today announced the acquisition of Quadel, a leading provider of program management, consulting, and training solutions to the affordable housing industry. As part of the agreement, Quadel will maintain its brand and will operate as a subsidiary of GAP Solutions, Inc., a System One company.
With the acquisition, Quadel augments GAP Solutions' depth and breadth of capabilities and consulting services to a broad array of government organizations. Quadel will expand our services into both state and local governments.
"System One is committed to the expansion of our government services capabilities," said Greg Lignelli, System One COO. "The expertise, reputation, and stability of Quadel aligns with our strategic vision of providing mission critical outsourced services to niche markets. Quadel's strong foundation and highly skilled team will create additional opportunity for our continued growth."
"Quadel expands our portfolio of services to better serve government customers and partners, which is fundamental to our long-term growth strategy," said Diane Pairel, President, GAP Solutions.
"The Quadel team is excited to become part of the System One family of companies," said Katie Goar, Quadel's President. "The association with GAP Solutions provides a platform of federal prime contract vehicles with the national reach needed to broaden our customer base and exceed our current growth targets."
Quadel was a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners.
About System One
System One delivers workforce solutions and integrated services. We help clients get work done more efficiently and economically, without compromising quality. For more than 40 years, we've built our reputation on exceptional talent, flexible delivery, and full accountability. System One's national network spans energy, engineering, IT, commercial, scientific & clinical, legal, marketing, and beyond. System One is based in Pittsburgh, PA. http://www.systemone.com
About GAP Solutions
GAP Solutions is a leading provider of mission and workforce support services to U.S. defense, healthcare, and civilian agencies through more than a dozen prime contract vehicles. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, GAP Solutions has continued to transform over nearly 20 years as a professional services and technology firm with nationwide operations. The company's practice areas include human capital management, scientific and technical services, enterprise IT, security process management, and operations management. GAP Solutions is a System One company. http://www.gapsi.com
About Quadel
Quadel is a mission-focused provider of services that solve the housing needs of America's low income working families, elderly populations, and veterans. As a leading provider of outsourced administration, consulting, and compliance services to the affordable housing industry, Quadel has a 40+ year legacy helping clients maximize performance of critical affordable housing programs. Over the past five years, they have delivered services to nearly 400 clients, including 8 of the top 12 largest housing authorities. http://www.quadel.com
