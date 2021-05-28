SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T3 Sixty, a real estate management consulting and analytics firm, has acquired full-service events production and management company EZEvents, as the firm expands its portfolio of services to the residential real estate brokerage industry.
EZEvents is now to be part of the T3 family of companies and will be known as T3 Events Group. The full-service events and meetings business provides everything from site selection, registration management, event budgeting, entertainment booking, etc. The group will serve three primary types of events within the brokerage industry: national or large franchise/brokerage events (400 - 5,000 agents), regional events for brokerages, MLSs and Realtor associations and specialty events such as reward travel, leadership retreats and team-building exercises.
In its over two decades, EZEvents has produced and managed events and meetings for companies such as eXp World Holdings, Realty One Group, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Coldwell Banker, RE/MAX, Homes for Heroes and T3 Sixty. EZEvents President Darlene Lyons and her senior management team will now lead the new T3 Sixty events division.
"This is another key service T3 Sixty now offers to the residential real estate industry," said T3 Sixty President Jack Miller. "T3 already provides management consulting, technology and data services, economics and research, publications, mergers and acquisitions, executive recruiting and search, mentoring, diversity and now event management. T3 Sixty has become the go-to resource for real estate companies looking to excel in the industry."
"After 30 years of helping the industry with their events, I'm excited to take events industry management to a higher level," said Darlene Lyons, an industry-events-planning veteran who has organized over 5,000 industry events over three decades.
For more information, visit t3eventsgroup.com.
About T3 Sixty
T3 Sixty is a trusted advisor and management consultancy in the residential real estate brokerage industry. T3 Sixty also provides extensive data services and research to affect intelligent change and growth. For more, visit t360.com.
About T3 Events Group
T3 Events Group provides full-service events and meetings management services to the residential real estate brokerage industry. The experienced team expertly handles everything from site location, budgeting, reservations, booking and more. For more, visit t3eventsgroup.com
Media Contact
Chris Reilly, T3 Sixty, LLC., 949.397.2108, chris@t3sixty.com
