WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), the world's leading program to fight criminal activity and protect brand safety in digital advertising, today announced a record number of certified companies and seals in 2022, as the digital advertising industry continued to close ranks against new and emerging threats in fraud, malware, and brand safety.
This year, 231 TAG certified member companies have been awarded 313 TAG seals across TAG's Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Malware, and Brand Safety Certified Programs with a large majority of recertified seals (62%) awarded through independent validation.
"As the digital advertising industry continues to evolve, so do the criminal activities taking place in our ecosystem," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "TAG and our member companies have worked tirelessly to establish and maintain best-in-class global standards that protect the industry from potentially harmful threats around fraud, malware, and brand safety. We commend the companies who have obtained TAG Certification for 2022, and we look forward to working with them to build even greater success for our industry this year."
Among the companies that have obtained TAG Seals for 2022 are:
"Our approach of 'global standards for local markets' has again proven its worth. Thanks to the support and active participation of hundreds of member companies around the world, the relevance of TAG standards in all markets and across the digital advertising supply chain has never been more pertinent," said Todd Miller, VP Policy and Compliance at TAG. "Every TAG Certified company has demonstrated its leadership in protecting its customers, partners, and the entire industry from these pernicious threats, and we are deeply grateful for their engagement and contribution to this critical effort."
In addition to the individual seal awards, a record 15 companies achieved TAG Platinum status, which is awarded to those who successfully earn all three of TAG's certification seals – an11% increase in Platinum companies from 2021. Those companies are AdForm, Amazon Advertising, AT&T, Google, Index Exchange, IPONWEB, Kroger, Magnite, MobileFuse, OpenX, Publicis Groupe, Sovrn, Spectrum Reach, The Trade Desk, and Xandr.
More information regarding certified companies is available by searching company name or each company's unique TAG-ID via the TAG Registry. Additional information includes the specific seals awarded to each company, valid terms for each seal, and whether the seals were based on self-attestation or independent validation.
Additional information about TAG's programs and the application process for TAG Registration and TAG's seal programs are available at www.tagtoday.net.
