Tagnos is the leading clinical logistics automation solution for hospitals and clinics. Its SaaS platform analyzes data from clinical systems, including EHR, CPOE, LIS, RIS, and ADT systems, along with RTLS tracking devices, to facilitate patient flow through the hospital. The insights produced by its AI help organizations optimize their staff and asset utilization to prevent bottlenecks, reduce wait times and improve throughput, while increasing patient and staff satisfaction. www.tagnos.com. (PRNewsfoto/TAGNOS)