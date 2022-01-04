BARDSTOWN, Ky., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Takigawa, a worldwide leader in flexible packaging, has named Weijia Zhang Director – Business Development & Marketing for North America. Zhang will be instrumental in the growth of Takigawa Corporation America through strategic business direction and packaging expertise. While located in Toronto, Zhang will also oversee accounts throughout both the US and Canada.
"I'm excited to extend Takigawa's legacy of partnering with companies to 'grow together,' says Zhang. "Takigawa possesses a global footprint and unrivalled track record of producing the best flexible packaging, but what really sets us apart is joining with clients long term through amazing support."
Zhang brings to Takigawa over 12 years of experience in the converting industry and an in-depth knowledge of the pre-made pouch market, most notably in pet food packaging, one of Takigawa's mainstays. Before joining the company, he worked as Director of Sales at Vins Plastics and also Business Development Manager for Peel Plastics. He holds an Executive MBA from the Ivey School of Business and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Toronto.
About Takigawa:
With facilities in Japan, Vietnam and the US, Takigawa possesses unparalleled knowledge of packaging formulations and product features. Custom tailored packaging solutions are for us an everyday occurrence.
Our packaging is attractive and functional. Our printing processes makes for packaging that outshines the competition. Our commitment to sustainability and the environment are long-standing and unsurpassed. As a pioneering member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), we constantly work to offer the leading edge of recyclable packaging while still providing top levels of product protection. We are proud to have lowered our carbon footprint every year since 2013.
Media Contact
Steve Fisher, RPG, 8186881502, rpgpublicity@gmail.com
SOURCE Takigawa