LINCOLN, Neb., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makenzie Rath, MSOD, President, Talent Plus, Inc., will share "The Best Performer I Have Ever Known" to HRCI members, Thursday, April 22, 2021, 12 - 1pm CST.
The estimated audience of nearly 5,000 HRCI members will have an opportunity to understand the powerful way to recognize the distinction between knowledge, skills and talents. Knowledge and skills are the components of the iceberg one can see above the waterline and the understated talent factor is the information below -- something you cannot see when selecting and developing employees. Although talent is not as easily recognized on the surface, it is the most essential element to success in a role or position. By joining this session with Rath, audience members will learn the key areas of focus when identifying those most talented in your workplace - those top performers - and spending time with them in a meaningful way moving forward.
"I'm looking forward to being a part of HRCI's learning platform at a time when individuals are looking for more opportunities to enhance their knowledge around talent," offers Rath.
Makenzie Rath celebrated her 10th anniversary at Talent Plus in April. She has refined The Science of Talent (R) through ROI studies, benchmarking and building new interviews and assessments, including the Operational Manager Talent Online Assessment. Rath has studied individuals through quantitative and qualitative processes to help client partners select highly talented individuals into various roles. She most recently led the Research and Development team. Rath has partnered with Talent Plus clients worldwide in the retail and health care industries including Hackensack University Medical Center, Ultimate Software and Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a degree in psychology, Rath lived in Singapore and worked at Capella Singapore, helping launch that property as one of the best hotels in Southeast Asia and trained many future personal assistants while implementing quality improvement processes to strengthen the guest experience. Upon her return to the U.S., she pursued a Master of Science in organization development from Pepperdine University. Her graduate research focused on assessing aptitudes present in top performers cross-culturally within the luxury hospitality industry.
Talent Plus, Inc. is the premier human capital and talent management consulting partner. As experts at each critical inflection across the talent lifecycle, their solutions scientifically assess, select, onboard, develop, coach, engage and retain the right people with the right talents to grow and gain a profound and sustained competitive advantage over industry peers. With offices in the USA and Singapore, visit http://www.talentplus.com or call 1-(800) VARSITY (827-7489).
