LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Megan Leasher, PhD, Chief Solutions Strategist, Talent Plus, Inc., has been accepted into Forbes Human Resources Council, an invitation-only community for HR executives across all industries.
Dr. Leasher was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Dr. Leasher into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Human Resources Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Leasher will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum, all designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
"I am elated and honored to be welcomed into the Forbes Human Resources Council," shared Leasher. "It is a challenge I am eager to embark upon. I look forward to connecting with and learning from fellow HR council members and embracing the opportunity to share the science, philosophy and passion of Talent Plus on Forbes.com."
"Talent Plus is delighted to have Dr. Leasher welcomed into the Forbes Human Resources Council. We look forward to her participation and collaboration within the Council and beyond," offered Talent Plus President Makenzie Rath.
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information or to learn more about Forbes Human Resources Council, visit forbeshrcouncil.com.
About Talent Plus
Talent Plus, Inc. is the premier human capital and talent management consulting partner. As experts at each critical inflection across the talent lifecycle, their solutions scientifically assess, select, onboard, develop, coach, engage and retain the right people with the right talents to grow and gain a profound and sustained competitive advantage over industry peers. With offices in the USA and Singapore, visit http://www.talentplus.com or call 1-(800) VARSITY (827-7489).
