BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HR Daily Advisor by BLR® is hosting the TalentCon Virtual Conference June 23–24, 2021. This 2-day event will enable HR and talent acquisition professionals to explore best practices for managing talent during times of uncertainty.
Throughout the course of eight informative sessions, HR professionals will discover timely approaches to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture, peer-to-peer learning in the era of remote work, long-term talent retention, embracing change, and more.
"This intensive virtual event will take a deep dive into workplace issues arising from digital disruption, spanning everything from remote work hurdles to the corporate culture upset," explains Melissa Morse, the HR Daily Advisor's events director. "TalentCon participants can apply these lessons learned to better their own organizations, and also earn continuing education and recertification credits along the way – it's a win-win."
Attendees will also be able to utilize the daily Q&A session to get answers to their own unique questions from the conference's panel of expert speakers. The event's presenters include HR and talent management professionals Nita Beecher (Fortney & Scott, LLC); Yolanda Hunter (WorkPlace HR, LLC); Lisa Jackson (Corporate Culture Pros); Thomas Toth (dWeb Studios, Inc.); Jason Treu (Unstoppable Workplaces); and Ira S. Wolfe (Success Performance Solutions). The event will kick off with highly entertaining keynote speaker Greg Hawks, who will show you how to navigate rapid change and embrace obstacles.
Registration for the 2021 TalentCon Virtual Conference can be accessed via the BLR store at https://store.blr.com/talentcon.
About the HR Daily Advisor
The HR Daily Advisor proudly serves more than 90 percent of Fortune 500 companies and has over 240,000 subscribers, including employers and HR professionals. The HR Daily Advisor offers free webcasts, articles, and reports on key workplace issues, including benefits and compensation, compliance, diversity and inclusion (D&I), HR management, learning and development (L&D), legal updates, recruiting, talent, technology, and more. A subscriber is delivered a free new issue every business day right in his or her e-mail inbox, with 24/7 access to all of the content in an online archive at https://hrdailyadvisor.blr.com.
About BLR
Business and Learning Resources® (BLR) is an industry-leading knowledge provider in the human capital management; environment, health, and safety; L&D; and legal markets. With over 43 years of experience, BLR provides publications, workflow platforms and tools, over 600 eLearning courses, instructor-led training, and additional solutions to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize efficiencies for business workflows, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. That's why the nation's top companies and over 30,000 businesses rely on BLR for the most comprehensive and reliable state-specific and federal legal guidance, education, and learning opportunities to respond quickly in today's continuously evolving business environment. Visit https://www.blr.com/.
