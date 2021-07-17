CLEVELAND, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalentLaunch, a nationwide network of independently operated staffing and recruitment firms, recently announced that Kristina Hayden has joined the company as Vice President of Field Operations. Kristina is responsible for partnering with the operating leaders and helping them manage their company's ongoing evolution and growth. She will support and facilitate these companies using the Entrepreneurial Operating System to help strengthen key components in their business.
Prior to Talentlaunch, Kristina worked for the Recruit Global Family of companies, an $11B global Human Resources leader and the 4th largest staffing provider in the world, where she was responsible for leading sales and operation teams across the Pacific NorthWest and California. During this time, Kristina was an integral part of managing nationwide brands, consistently exceeding financial goals, fiscally responsible for driving business development, maximizing operational excellence, and development of high performance teams.
"I am very excited to have Kristina join our team. As a highly successful leader in the staffing industry, she will make a significant impact on our current operating companies and our future acquisitions!" said Doug Dandurand, President of TalentLaunch.
Kristina is passionate about teaching, facilitating, and coaching business leaders to gain more of what they want from their business. She volunteers with PEO, an international organization devoted to charitable projects and promotion of educational opportunities for women. Kristina has been married to her husband Kyle for 26 years and has two beautiful daughters, Madison and McKenna.
About TalentLaunch
TalentLaunch is a nationwide network of independently-operated staffing and recruitment firms under common ownership. Our firms have deep roots in their communities and are focused on meeting companies' talent demands by leveraging best-in-class tools & resources to elevate the overall experience. We are committed to a common purpose — inspiring the world to realize its potential. For more information, visit mytalentlaunch.com.
