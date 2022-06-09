With higher job post placement on Indeed, customers may increase the likelihood of a hire by 3.5-4.5x
DENVER, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalentReef, a leading provider of talent management solutions purpose-built to support high volume, location-based hourly hiring, today announced that their partnership with Indeed has expanded to include an embedded Sponsored Jobs integration.
Hiring managers have more responsibilities than ever these days, and this integration is one more way that TalentReef is streamlining their platform to make the hiring process easier for both employers and applicants. Customers can now sponsor jobs on Indeed directly from the TalentReef platform by simply setting a timeframe and budget for the job sponsorship. Plus, with an integrated Indeed Campaign Predictions tool, the employer will have access to data-driven predictions of expected applicant flow based upon the market and chosen sponsorship amounts, helping estimate the expected ROI for the sponsorship. With higher placement on Indeed, applicants can easily find the job, complete the application, and seamlessly feed into the TalentReef ATS without additional log-ins or steps.
Sponsoring jobs allows employers to maximize applicant flow within a specific job board and boost jobs that require a more specific skillset. It can also give companies an edge to help hire quickly in a more competitive market.
"We are really excited to continue to enhance our partnership with Indeed by delivering a new and improved sponsored jobs integration. The new integration will bring significant value and simplicity to our customers who have immediate hiring needs that require a sponsored posting," said Adam Seubert, SVP of Product for TalentReef.
The advanced integrations between TalentReef and Indeed deliver an optimized, best-in-class experience for both the applicant and employer. As part of this partnership, TalentReef has access to Indeed's newest integrations and features and is among the first group of ATS partners to offer these to our customers.
About TalentReef
TalentReef solves talent management for the hourly workforce. Our unique combination of industry expertise and digital innovation drives more quality candidates, creates efficiencies, ensures compliance, eliminates errors in the hiring and onboarding process, and empowers great enterprises to retain talent longer. As an industry-leading talent management solution provider, we leverage over a decade of servicing national brands at more than 100,000 locations to establish optimized recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and retention workflows. Our platform integrates seamlessly with business systems to create a single, streamlined experience for all internal and external stakeholders. For more information, visit TalentReef.com.
About Indeed
More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. More than 250 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed. For more information, visit indeed.com.
