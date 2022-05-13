The integration creates a bi-directional feed allowing for new hire and employee sync between the two platforms.
DENVER, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adding to their already robust ecosystem of partnerships and integrations, TalentReef today announced their newest integration partner: UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people.
The only talent management platform purpose-built to support high volume, location-based hourly hiring, TalentReef automates processes and optimizes workflows to remove friction for candidates and hiring managers. The API integration with UKG Pro provides a bi-directional feed between the two platforms, allowing applicant data from TalentReef's Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to create a new employee record in UKG Pro. The integration also syncs active employee records and termination data to ensure both platforms are updated with the most current employee records, without any additional steps required.
By leveraging TalentReef as their talent management solution, customers with an hourly-based workforce in the U.S. benefit from a streamlined workflow in partnership with UKG Pro for payroll and employee management. The integration allows customers to leverage this integration without having to set up and maintain a custom file import into UKG Pro, making the process from recruiting to payroll easier than ever.
"TalentReef has developed a turn-key integration with UKG allowing for seamless customer implementations. This partnership provides customers with a best-in-breed talent management solution with TalentReef as their all-in-one recruiting and onboarding engine plus UKG for payroll and beyond," said Alex Miklin, Vice President of Strategic Markets at TalentReef. "It's truly a great solution for customers who are looking to save time and money throughout their hiring process."
TalentReef solves talent management for the hourly workforce. Our unique combination of industry expertise and digital innovation drives more quality candidates, creates efficiencies, ensures compliance, eliminates errors in the hiring and onboarding process, and empowers great enterprises to retain talent longer. As an industry-leading talent management solution provider, we leverage over a decade of servicing national brands at more than 100,000 locations to establish optimized recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and retention workflows. Our platform integrates seamlessly with business systems to create a single, streamlined experience for all internal and external stakeholders. For more information, visit http://www.TalentReef.com.
At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what's possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world's leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps 70,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees' needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.
Abbie Mood, TalentReef, 720.460.0066, amood@talentreef.com
