HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talkpush, the conversational recruitment platform, has integrated with Emmersion, the leading language ability assessment for pre-employment, to deliver a seamless automated candidate experience — engaging candidates early, validating critical language skills essential in customer-facing hires and accelerating the selection and onboarding process.
The partnership between the two companies has already delivered value to leaders in the BPO and contact center industry such as Afni. Using Talkpush as their sourcing and candidate engagement platform and Emmersion as their language assessment solution, they now have a completely automated candidate journey from the point of application to the point of hire.
AutoFlow, the Talkpush automation engine, uses the writing and speaking proficiency scores generated by Emmersion to fast-track candidates to the next step in the recruitment process, automatically scheduling them for the final remote interview.
"We're thrilled to partner with Emmersion, who has taken the art of automated language assessment to the next level, and share our global ambitions, having developed strong language capabilities in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Chinese and more." — Max Armbruster, CEO, Talkpush
How the integration works
With the new Emmersion integration, recruiters can now view the language screening results within Talkpush in real-time. Candidates first go through a pre-selection process via a chatbot (powered by Talkpush, with conversational AI) and are then directed to an Emmersion assessment. Their score is then saved in the Talkpush database and can be used to determine the next step in the process automatically.
"Combined, Emmersion and Talkpush deliver what candidates want the most: a quick decision on the next step in the recruitment process. We're excited to offer our customers the opportunity of a streamlined experience that saves time for both candidates and recruiters." — Joe Tomco, President, Emmersion
About Talkpush
Talkpush is the leading recruitment automation platform. We are on a mission to level up the recruitment experience and believe that hiring is about starting conversations. The way people communicate is ever-changing; and so talent acquisition needs to change with it. We empower candidates to have their voices heard; and delight recruiters with technology that lets them talk directly with the right talent faster. Talkpush accelerates recruiting for leading employers such as Walmart, McDonald's, Adecco and Concentrix.
About Emmersion
Emmersion allows companies around the world to win, grow, and retain more business by employing people with certified language ability. Its fully automated and adaptive language assessment engine provides accurate and immediate testing for speaking, grammar, and writing in 9 global languages. With proper language screening at the beginning of the hiring process, companies are more quickly, accurately, and affordably hiring top talent, reducing turnover, and improving customer satisfaction scores.
Learn more at http://www.Emmersion.ai.
Media Contact:
Natasha Sadek-Saleh
(862) 684-3344
Ivanha Paz
+52 999 129 7920
Media Contact
Ivanha Paz, Talkpush, +52 999 129 7920, ivanha.paz@talkpush.com
SOURCE Talkpush