NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHTWRKS, a full-service marketing agency leveraging culture to bridge the gap, announces Tamara Zachery as its new president. Zachery has worked with WHTWRKS since 2019, leading the charge for many of its clients, including all production and creative services, strategic planning, and operations. Her promotion to president guarantees the spirit of WHTWRKS will continue without pause and clients and employees will continue to receive exceptional care and executional excellence.
"Everybody has to have a deep understanding of issues [relating to everyone], particularly in multicultural audiences," Zachery told Adweek. "We spend a lot of time giving people the space and honoring their voice, to talk about things in the news, or what we're seeing or how we're feeling."
WHTWRKS has always taken cultural responsibility to heart for its clients and employees. Like many entrepreneurs' journeys, the company's journey has been riddled with challenges, including barriers to entry, client budget cuts, client-team turnovers, and of course, a global pandemic that many businesses continue to do their best to navigate. Thanks to the WHTWRKS agency partnership with Zachery, the company is thriving.
Most recently, under Zachery's leadership at WHTWRKS Inc., the company was named the #1 Fastest-Growing Women-Led Company in Adweek [October 2021]. Collectively, WHTWRKS also received additional accolades for its growth as the #2 Fastest-Growing Minority Led Agency and #4 Fastest-Growing Agency nationally.
As WHTWRKS's new president, a goal of Zachery's is to cultivate long-term career growth for her team and create a workplace where everyone feels heard and has the space to grow. Zachery recognizes that employees from marginalized communities want to be a part of an environment that addresses cultural issues and stands behind long-term career growth. Employees want to be seen and heard and WHTWRKS is listening.
"As diverse leaders," explains Zachery, "we need to be open and flexible, and most of all keep true to our company's commitment to training and retaining talent that wants to do the work of (over)delivering for our clients."
Zachery's background is steeped in launching new ideas, brands, and products for various sectors, including entertainment, fashion, healthcare, and technology. In her previous leadership roles, she's used content creation and innovation to drive optimal success. She believes in the power of connecting people to brands through compelling and authentic narratives. It's her innate curiosity to understand the way things work, the way people think, and subsequently, what drives people to connect to brands that fulfill her employees and leads brands and companies to their promised land.
ABOUT TAMERA ZACHERY:
Tamara Zachery began her career in the music and fashion industries, starting at New York City's infamous Hit Factory where she managed studios, engineers, and recording sessions for some of the world's most famous musicians and bands, including Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, and Aerosmith. While at RCA Records, she oversaw projects for recording artists such Tyrese, SWV, and Christina Aguilera. Her time in fashion brought life to new brands such as Sean John and J Lo's Kohl's line at MAGIC Las Vegas, the largest retail apparel trade show held biannually. Zachary has also worked in the healthcare sector, supporting and developing physicians' private practice brands and Sunspire Health, where she supported its sale to Kohlberg & Co. for $100M. In addition to her position at WHTWRKS, she sits on the board of Public Prep Network, the nation's first non-profit network that exclusively develops tuition-free PreK, single-sex elementary and middle public schools in New York City.
ABOUT WHTWRKS:
WHTWRKS is a full-service marketing agency led by seasoned industry veterans with backgrounds in entrepreneurship, marketing, and entertainment. WHTWRKS specializes in marketing strategy, consulting, celebrity partnerships, content production, and live experiential events for brands focused on bridging the relevancy gap to their target audience.
