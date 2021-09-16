Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

 By Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 2.8% increase in the dividend on its common shares to $0.73 from $0.71 per share on an annualized basis. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1825 per share, payable on November 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record on October 29, 2021.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.   

Investor Contact Information



Cyndi Holt                       

Jim Williams

SVP, Finance and Investor Relations     

EVP, CFO and Treasurer

336-834-6892                  

336-834-6800

cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com    

jim.williams@tangeroutlets.com





Media Contact Information



CorporateCommunications@tangeroutlets.com



 

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

