Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

 By Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be released on Monday, August 8, 2022, after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-877-605-1702.

A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from August 9, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on August 23, 2022, by dialing 1-877-660-6853, replay access code #13730784. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through August 23, 2022.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers with one additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,600 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 41 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.   

Investor Contact Information

Doug McDonald

SVP, Finance and Capital Markets

T:  (336) 856-6066

TangerIR@tangeroutlets.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlet-centers-schedules-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301569578.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.