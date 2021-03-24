LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Heron, a design-led development firm that accentuates aspirational living through personalized Home experiences, is pleased to announce the hiring of Tanja Anguay-Brennan as vice president of business development.
"Tanja has created a great deal of very meaningful relationships in our community and has a proven track record for driving new business," said Tyler Jones, CEO and founder of Blue Heron. "Her creativity is boundless, and her values and personality are a perfect match for Blue Heron. We're excited to collaborate with her as she works to further expand our BH Elite division."
In this role, Brennan will work closely with Blue Heron's sales and marketing teams to help identify and execute initiatives to drive the growth of Blue Heron's custom Home design-build division, BH Elite. Brennan brings vast experience spanning sales, marketing, publishing, broadcasting, and professional sports to her new role.
"I first met Tyler over 16 years ago, when he was launching Blue Heron. I was so impressed with his vision, leadership, and business professionalism. I have followed the growth of this company for all these years," began Brennan. "Now, I am privileged to work with and for him, with such an incredible brand and reputation in our community. I look forward to expanding his vision to new heights in the future in so many ways."
Prior to joining Blue Heron, Brennan was the chief development officer at the Nevada Ballet Theater, and previously served as the senior director of sponsorships and corporate relations at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, where she leveraged her strong connections with community leaders and corporate decision makers to drive the growth and success of the prominent arts organization.
Brennan's media experience includes a tenure as the publisher of Luxury Las Vegas, where she handled all major luxury accounts for the award-winning magazine. She earlier served as the national group sales director at Greenspun Media Group, working closely with luxury brand clients such as LVMH, Chanel, and Wynn Resorts, and leading sales across all of the group's print titles.
Prior to her tenure in publishing, Brennan worked in television as a sports anchor, news producer, and Monday Night Football co-host at the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas. Previous to that, she was a sports and entertainment reporter for Good Day Sacramento in California.
Brennan's extensive experience in professional sports includes seven years as an NFL Agent Advisor, four years as a Sacramento Kings cheerleader, and seven years as a San Francisco 49ers cheerleader. She is also a certified NFL scout.
Brennan is a graduate of California State University, Sacramento, where she received a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.
About Blue Heron
Founded in 2004, Blue Heron is a design-led development firm specializing in custom design-build Homes and boutique communities in Southern Nevada. An organization crafted by custom creation and intentional innovation, it embraces the culture of its clients to create visceral living experiences customized with exceptional quality, blended with a unique personality.
Blue Heron's uncompromising commitment to quality and the originality of its designs has truly distinguished the company as a leader among custom Home builders in the Las Vegas Valley. Years of experimentation with desert contemporary design concepts have resulted in the unmistakably unique BH Vision signature style known synonymously with Blue Heron Homes. Blue Heron's CEO and Founder, Tyler Jones, oversees the firm, which employs a family of curators, notable designers, and architects. Under his leadership, Blue Heron has won numerous design awards and has achieved Platinum LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council and Emerald certification by the National Green Building Standard. For more information on Blue Heron, visit https://blueheron.com.
