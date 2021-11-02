NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern is a sponsor at this year's Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo (CWCBExpo), a business-to-business trade show for the legalized cannabis industry and a leading forum for cannabis dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, regulators, legal counsel and entrepreneurs.
In their November 5th session entitled, MRTA She Wrote: Understanding NY's Cannabis Laws to Take Your Business to Primetime, co-chairs of Tannenbaum Helpern's Cannabis Industry practice James Rieger and Paul Sarkozi will discuss strategies for approaching the NY cannabis market in light of the evolving statutory and regulatory environment – most significantly, New York's recently enacted Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. Among the issues they will highlight are the early guidance provided by New York's Cannabis Control Board, the types of licenses available to businesses and the steps that business should start taking right now to position themselves for success in the anticipated $4 billion New York commercial cannabis market.
CWCBExpo will be in New York at the Javits Convention Center from November 4th to November 6th. Be sure to check out our booth #200 while at the expo.
