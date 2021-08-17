Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)

 By Target Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Target Corporation's (NYSE: TGT) webcast of its second quarter earnings conference call.





WHEN:

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 - 7:00 a.m. central time





HOW:

Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at investors.target.com (click on the link under "Upcoming Events")





WHO:

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews. 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-corporation-to-webcast-2nd-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-wednesday-august-18-2021-301354831.html

SOURCE Target Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.