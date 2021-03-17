THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), the largest provider of vertically-integrated specialty hospitality accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services in the U.S., today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) to discuss the results.
The conference call will be available by live webcast through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call Information
Date:
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Time:
9:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM CT
Domestic:
1-888-317-6003
International:
1-412-317-6061
Passcode:
0364477
Please register for the webcast or dial into the conference call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality is the largest provider of vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and value- added hospitality services in the United States. Target Hospitality builds, owns, and operates customized housing communities for a range of end users, and offers a full suite of cost-effective hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. Target Hospitality primarily serves the energy and government sectors, and its growing network of 25 communities with over 13,000 rooms is designed to maximize workforce productivity and satisfaction.
Investor Contact
Mark Schuck
(832) 702 – 8009
