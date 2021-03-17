THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), the largest provider of vertically-integrated specialty hospitality accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services in the U.S., today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available by live webcast through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call Information

Date:

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Time:

9:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM CT

Domestic:

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

0364477

Please register for the webcast or dial into the conference call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is the largest provider of vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and value- added hospitality services in the United States. Target Hospitality builds, owns, and operates customized housing communities for a range of end users, and offers a full suite of cost-effective hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. Target Hospitality primarily serves the energy and government sectors, and its growing network of 25 communities with over 13,000 rooms is designed to maximize workforce productivity and satisfaction.

Investor Contact

Mark Schuck

(832) 702 – 8009

ir@targethospitality.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-hospitality-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301248796.html

SOURCE Target Hospitality

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.