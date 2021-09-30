THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), North America's largest provider of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will present at Deutsche Bank's 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 4:15 pm Eastern Time (3:15 pm Central Time).
The event will be broadcast live via webcast. A link to the webcast will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.
A replay of the presentation will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website for a limited time.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality is North America's largest provider of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.
