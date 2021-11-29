THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), North America's largest provider of vertically-integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 3:45 pm Eastern Time (2:45 pm Central Time).

The event will be broadcast live via webcast.  A link to the webcast will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.

A replay of the presentation will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website for a limited time.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is North America's largest provider of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

Investor Contact

Mark Schuck

(832) 702 – 8009

ir@targethospitality.com

SOURCE Target Hospitality

