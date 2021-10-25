OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax will at 14:00 CEST today host a live webcast presentation held by the company's newly appointed CEO Erik Digman Wiklund.

Webcast URL: https://inqrate.com/xtravideos/targovax-trvx-presentasjon-25-oktober/

Presentation material: Targovax presentation

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session moderated by analyst in DNB Markets Patrik Ling. Webcast viewers are welcome to submit questions in advance or during the presentation to info@xtrainvestor.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://www.targovax.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO

Phone: +47 906 56 525

Email: erik.wiklund@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47 9300 1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax--presentation-material-for-today-s-webcast,c3439315

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-presentation-material-for-todays-webcast-301407430.html

SOURCE Targovax

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.