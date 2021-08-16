OSLO, Norway, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of its executive management team is invited to present and participate at upcoming conferences.

Novel Combination Approaches to Oncolytic Virotherapy

Date: 17 Aug 2021

Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)

Time: 18:00 CET

Next Generation Cancer Vaccine Development Summit

Date: 7 September 2021

Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)

Time: 15:00 CET

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Oystein Soug, CEO

Phone: +47 906 56 525

Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47 9300 1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

