VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results.  After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 416-764-8688 in Canada, 888-390-0546 in the United States, 08006522435 in the United Kingdom, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until May 20, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8688 Canada, 888-390-0541 in the United States, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events and using the passcode 998786 #

Russell Hallbauer

CEO and Director

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taseko-to-release-first-quarter-2021-results-301279507.html

SOURCE Taseko Mines Limited

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.