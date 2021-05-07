LONDON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Task.io joins a network of companies providing applications and solutions that complement Blackbaud's cloud offerings.
Task.io, a mobile-first data collection platform powered by blockchain, today announced that it has joined the Blackbaud Partner Network as a Blackbaud ISV Partner. With this partnership, Task joins a network of companies that provide applications and solutions that extend Blackbaud's cloud offerings in new ways.
"We're excited to see an innovative company like Task join the Blackbaud Partner Network and Marketplace," said David Loring, senior director, Partners and Fintech, Blackbaud. "Donor transparency is a key issue, and the Task mobile app makes it easy for our customers to receive real-time updates on what's happening on the ground. We're excited to develop this relationship with Task."
This partnership allows Task's mobile-first platform to leverage Blackbaud's Raiser's Edge NXT®, allowing social good organizations to provide their donors with real-time insights into how their funds are being used, helping to grow and retain donor networks - achieved by Task's ability to engage remote teams, such as volunteers, and gather essential programme data.
Task will also offer financial services through their use of blockchain technology. Task's mission to use transparency and help top-performing nonprofits and social good organizations gain more support aligns to Blackbaud's mission of providing cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence that empower and connect people to drive impact for social good.
"Completing the integration with Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT is a pivotal moment for Task - we've already identified key problems to solve around donor transparency, reporting on how funds are being used, and making it easy for social good organizations to understand team performance and impact out in the field" said Steve Walker, CEO, Task.
"At the same time we're exploring the innovative financial services we can bring to nonprofits and social good organizations through our implementation of Stellar's blockchain technology - which provides all sorts of opportunity to nonprofits such as allowing donors to control the release of funds, removing high bank fees, and facilitating money transfer to the front line, which can be critical during disaster relief. We look forward to working with the Blackbaud team."
To learn more about Task's Volunteer Engagement and Donor Transparency services, visit - https://task.io
The Blackbaud Partner Network is a group of leading technology and services firms providing the social good community with the solutions, applications and strategies they need to make a difference in their local communities and worldwide. To learn more about Blackbaud's ISV Partner program, visit: http://www.blackbaud.com/partners.
About Task.io
Task is a team engagement platform that enables nonprofits to gather mission critical data by incentivising their teams. It innovates with blockchain rewards for donor transparency and social impact tracking, yet it's fast and easy for non-technical users to set up.
With Task's mobile application you can integrate field data with your Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, providing impact reporting and performance management capabilities that help acquire and retain donors.
