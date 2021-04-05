Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison)

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison)

 By Taylor Morrison

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation ("Taylor Morrison"), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Taylor Morrison will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter results the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast, as well as an archive of the conference call, will be available on Taylor Morrison's website at investors.taylormorrison.com.

For call participants, the dial-in number is: 1 (855) 470-8731 or 1 (661) 378-9962 and the audience passcode is: 4452459. This call will be recorded and available for replay at investors.taylormorrison.com.

Taylor Morrison's filings will be available at investors.taylormorrison.com or with the SEC at sec.gov.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, we serve consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT:    

Investor Relations

Taylor Morrison Home Corp.

(480) 734-2060

investor@taylormorrison.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-morrison-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-scheduled-301261788.html

SOURCE Taylor Morrison

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.