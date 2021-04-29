SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Reported net income of $98 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to a reported net loss of $31 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.
The Company's first quarter included the following results, as compared to the prior-year quarter:
- Net sales orders increased 30 percent to 4,492.
- Monthly absorptions increased 42 percent to 4.3 net sales orders per community, a company record high.
- Home closings gross margin increased 320 basis points to 18.6 percent.
- Backlog increased 54 percent to 10,074 sold homes with a sales value of $5.3 billion, up 70 percent.
- Homebuilding lot supply increased four percent to approximately 73,000 total lots owned and controlled.
- Controlled lots as a percentage of total supply increased approximately 400 basis points to 32 percent.
"Our first quarter results, which included strong year-over-year improvement in many of our key operating metrics, reflect the initial benefits of our enhanced scale and local market depth as we continue to execute our strategic plan," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO. "We achieved a record absorption level of 4.3 net orders per community—a more than 40 percent year-over-year gain—despite taking steps to maximize our margin opportunity and align sales and production paces, reflecting the resiliency of the current demand environment and strength of our consumer-centric product offerings."
"During the quarter, we successfully ramped our construction starts pace by over 70 percent and raised pricing in excess of inflationary costs amid the supply-side pressures facing our industry, positioning us for strong closings and margin expansion in the back half of the year. As a result, we are raising our 2021 gross margin guidance to the low-19 percent range and reaffirming our closings expectation of 14,500 to 15,000 deliveries," said Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Based on our outlook for strong cash flow generation, we remain on track to achieve our targeted net debt-to-capital ratio in the low-30 percent range by year-end and expect further deleveraging in 2022."
"Combined with remarkable strength in the housing market, our focus on operational excellence and capital efficiency is expected to drive our returns on equity to the mid-teens range in 2021 followed by further expansion in 2022 as we begin to fully capture the synergies from our multiple acquisitions, core strategies and digital innovations. To the latter point, we recently expanded our suite of virtual selling tools with the launch of our industry-first to-be-built online home configuration and reservation system. Our innovative digital capabilities allow us to serve our customers even more efficiently while empowering them to take control of their homebuying journey on their own terms," said Palmer.
Business Highlights (All comparisons are of the current quarter to the prior-year quarter, unless otherwise indicated.)
Homebuilding
- Net sales orders increased 30 percent to 4,492, driven by strength across geographies and consumer segments.
- Monthly absorptions increased 42 percent to 4.3 net sales orders per community, a company record high.
- Average community count decreased nine percent to 345 due to accelerated close-outs of existing communities from strong sales activity that outpaced new community openings.
- Home closings revenue increased eight percent to $1.4 billion, driven by a nearly six percent increase in average sales price to approximately $483,000 and a two percent increase in closings to 2,821.
- Home closings gross margin increased 320 basis points to 18.6 percent, driven by operational improvement and the burn-off of transaction-related impacts in the prior-year quarter.
- SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue was flat at 10.8 percent.
- Backlog of sold homes at quarter end was 10,074 units, up 54 percent, with a sales value of $5.3 billion, up 70 percent.
Land Portfolio
- The Company invested $552 million in land acquisition and development.
- Total homebuilding lot supply equaled approximately 73,000, up four percent.
- Controlled lots as a percentage of total lots was 32 percent, up from 28 percent in the prior-year quarter to the highest level since the third quarter of 2018.
- Based on trailing twelve-month home closings, the lot position represented 5.8 years of total supply and 4.0 years of owned supply.
Financial Services
- Mortgage capture rate increased to 85 percent from 75 percent in the prior-year quarter and was tied with the company record high of 85 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Balance Sheet
- At quarter end, total available liquidity equaled approximately $1.1 billion, including $393 million of unrestricted cash and $748 million of undrawn capacity on the Company's $800 million corporate revolver.
- Net homebuilding debt-to-capital equaled 40.1 percent. The Company continues to anticipate its net debt-to-capital ratio to decline to the low-30 percent range by the end of 2021 and further in 2022.
- During the first quarter, the Company repurchased a total of 1.4 million of its outstanding shares for $38 million at an average share price of $26.54.
Business Outlook
Second Quarter 2021
- Average active community count is expected to be approximately 330
- Home closings are expected to be between 3,200 to 3,400
- GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be generally flat sequentially in the mid-18 percent range
- Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.0 percent
- Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 130 million
Full Year 2021
- Average active community count is expected to be approximately 330
- Home closings are expected to be between 14,500 to 15,000
- GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be in the low-19 percent range
- SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue is expected to be in the mid-nine percent range
- Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.0 percent
- Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 130 million
- Land and development spend is expected to be approximately $2.0 billion
Quarterly Financial Comparison
($ in thousands)
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020
Total Revenue
$1,417,812
$1,345,699
5.4%
Home Closings Revenue
$1,363,429
$1,264,640
7.8 %
Home Closings Gross Margin
$253,187
$194,137
30.4%
18.6%
15.4%
320 bps increase
Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin
$253,187
$222,503
13.8%
18.6%
17.6%
100 bps increase
SG&A
$147,505
$136,853
7.8%
% of Home Closings Revenue
10.8%
10.8%
No change
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Home closings revenue, net
$
1,363,429
$
1,264,640
Land closings revenue
4,889
22,939
Financial services revenue
44,065
28,039
Amenity and other revenue
5,429
30,081
Total revenues
1,417,812
1,345,699
Cost of home closings
1,110,242
1,070,503
Cost of land closings
4,027
27,132
Financial services expenses
23,999
20,647
Amenity and other expense
5,103
29,661
Total cost of revenues
1,143,371
1,147,943
Gross margin
274,441
197,756
Sales, commissions and other marketing costs
85,952
86,327
General and administrative expenses
61,553
50,526
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
(5,661)
(2,426)
Interest income, net
(119)
(560)
Other expense, net
975
6,290
Transaction expenses
—
86,374
Income/(loss) before income taxes
131,741
(28,775)
Income tax provision
29,298
781
Net income /(loss) before allocation to non-controlling interests
102,443
(29,556)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - joint ventures
(4,422)
(1,875)
Net income/(loss) available to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
$
98,021
$
(31,431)
Earnings/(loss) per common share
Basic
$
0.76
$
(0.26)
Diluted
$
0.75
$
(0.26)
Weighted average number of shares of common stock:
Basic
128,883
121,908
Diluted
131,246
121,908
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
392,500
$
532,843
Restricted cash
976
1,266
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
393,476
534,109
Owned inventory
5,567,328
5,209,653
Consolidated real estate not owned
57,857
122,773
Total real estate inventory
5,625,185
5,332,426
Land deposits
124,469
125,625
Mortgage loans held for sale
243,250
201,177
Derivative assets
7,894
5,294
Lease right of use assets
69,435
73,222
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
243,363
242,744
Other receivables, net
105,915
96,241
Investments in unconsolidated entities
136,105
127,955
Deferred tax assets, net
238,078
238,078
Property and equipment, net
125,118
97,927
Goodwill
663,197
663,197
Total assets
$
7,975,485
$
7,737,995
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
258,349
$
215,047
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
390,301
430,067
Lease liabilities
79,572
83,240
Income taxes payable
46,184
12,841
Customer deposits
421,838
311,257
Estimated development liability
40,233
40,625
Senior notes, net
2,452,354
2,452,365
Loans payable and other borrowings
392,400
348,741
Revolving credit facility borrowings
—
—
Mortgage warehouse borrowings
180,833
127,289
Liabilities attributable to consolidated real estate not owned
57,857
122,773
Total liabilities
$
4,319,921
$
4,144,245
Stockholders' Equity
Total stockholders' equity
3,655,564
3,593,750
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,975,485
$
7,737,995
Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net:
Three Months Ended March 31,
Homes Closed
Home Closings Revenue, Net
Average Selling Price
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
East
1,052
985
6.8
%
$
445,885
$
395,716
12.7
%
$
424
$
402
5.5
%
Central
691
819
(15.6)
320,177
373,024
(14.2)
463
455
1.8
West
1,078
957
12.6
597,367
495,900
20.5
554
518
6.9
Total
2,821
2,761
2.2
%
$
1,363,429
$
1,264,640
7.8
%
$
483
$
458
5.5
%
Net Sales Orders:
Three Months Ended March 31,
Net Sales Orders
Sales Value
Average Selling Price
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
East
1,777
1,361
30.6
%
$
878,584
$
561,544
56.5
%
$
494
$
413
19.6
%
Central
1,072
906
18.3
583,482
424,063
37.6
544
468
16.2
West
1,643
1,199
37.0
1,010,767
632,243
59.9
615
527
16.7
Total
4,492
3,466
29.6
%
$
2,472,833
$
1,617,850
52.8
%
$
550
$
467
17.8
%
Sales Order Backlog:
As of March 31,
Sold Homes in Backlog
Sales Value
Average Selling Price
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
East
3,560
2,193
62.3
%
$
1,753,135
$
957,313
83.1
%
$
492
$
437
12.6
%
Central
2,779
2,167
28.2
1,463,453
1,041,983
40.4
527
481
9.6
West
3,735
2,205
69.4
2,120,260
1,132,436
87.2
568
514
10.5
Total
10,074
6,565
53.5
%
$
5,336,848
$
3,131,732
70.4
%
$
530
$
477
11.1
%
Average Active Selling Communities:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Change
East
129
144
(10.4)
%
Central
106
134
(20.9)
West
110
100
10.0
Total
345
378
(8.7)
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we have provided information in this press release relating to: (i) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, (ii) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, (iii) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, (iv) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio, (v) adjusted home closings gross margin and (vi) adjusted financial services gross margin.
Adjusted income before income taxes (and related margin) is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects our income/(loss) before income taxes excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments and financial services operating loss related to the acquisition of William Lyon Homes ("WLH") and transaction expenses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income/(loss) before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude interest income/(expense), net, amortization of capitalized interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-cash compensation expense, if any, purchase accounting adjustments and financial services operating loss relating to the acquisition of WLH and transaction expenses. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the net income/(loss) available to the Company excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments and financial services operating loss relating to the acquisition of WLH and, transaction expenses and the tax impact due to such items. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs/premiums and mortgage warehouse borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity). Adjusted home closings gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure based on GAAP home closings gross margin (which is inclusive of capitalized interest), excluding purchase accounting adjustments relating to the acquisition of WLH. Adjusted financial services gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated based on GAAP financial services margin, excluding financial services operating loss related to the acquisition of WLH.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our regions, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization as an indicator of overall leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. A reconciliation of our forward-looking net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above-described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.
We believe that adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metrics assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason. We believe that adjusted home closings gross margin is useful to investors because it allows investors to evaluate the performance of our homebuilding operations without the varying effects of items or transactions we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance. Similarly, we believe that adjusted financial services gross margin is useful to investors because it allows investors to evaluate the performance of our financial services business without the varying effects of items or transactions we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
March 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
Net income/(loss) available to TMHC
$
98,021
$
(31,431)
William Lyon Homes related purchase accounting adjustments
—
32,717
William Lyon Homes financial services operating loss
—
3,666
Transaction expenses
—
86,374
Tax impact due to above non-GAAP reconciling items
—
(20,880)
Adjusted net income
$
98,021
$
70,446
Basic weighted average shares
128,883
121,908
Adjusted earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.76
$
0.58
Diluted weighted average shares
131,246
123,200
Adjusted earnings per common share - Diluted
$
0.75
$
0.57
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Related Margin
Three Months Ended March 31,
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Income/(loss) before income taxes
$
131,741
$
(28,775)
William Lyon Homes related purchase accounting adjustments
—
32,717
William Lyon Homes financial services operating loss
—
3,666
Transaction expenses
—
86,374
Adjusted income before income taxes
$
131,741
$
93,982
Total revenues
$
1,417,812
$
1,345,699
Income before income taxes margin
9.3%
(2.1)%
Adjusted income before income taxes margin
9.3%
7.0%
Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
March 31,
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Home closings revenue
$
1,363,429
$
1,264,640
Cost of home closings
$
1,110,242
$
1,070,503
Home closings gross margin
$
253,187
$
194,137
William Lyon Homes homebuilding related purchase accounting adjustments
—
28,366
Adjusted home closings gross margin
$
253,187
$
222,503
Home closings gross margin as a percentage of home closings revenue
18.6
%
15.4
%
Adjusted home closings gross margin as a percentage of home closings revenue
18.6
%
17.6
%
Adjusted Financial Services Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
Financial services revenue
$
44,065
$
28,039
Financial services expenses
23,999
20,647
Financial services margin
$
20,066
$
7,392
William Lyon Homes financial services operating loss
—
3,666
Adjusted financial services margin
$
20,066
$
11,058
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
March 31,
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Net income/(loss) before allocation to non-controlling interests
$
102,443
$
(29,556)
Interest income, net
(119)
(560)
Amortization of capitalized interest
27,325
24,298
Income tax provision/(benefit)
29,298
781
Depreciation and amortization
1,910
1,929
EBITDA
$
160,857
$
(3,108)
Non-cash compensation expense
5,682
11,896
William Lyon Homes related purchase accounting adjustments
—
32,717
William Lyon Homes financial services operating loss
—
3,666
Transaction expenses
—
86,374
Adjusted EBITDA
$
166,539
$
131,545
Total revenues
$
1,417,812
$
1,345,699
EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues
11.3%
(0.2)%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues
11.7%
9.8%
Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratio Reconciliation
($ in thousands)
As of
March 31, 2021
As of
December 31, 2020
Total debt
$
3,025,587
$
2,928,395
Less unamortized debt issuance premiums, net
2,354
2,365
Less mortgage warehouse borrowings
180,833
127,289
Total homebuilding debt
$
2,842,400
$
2,798,741
Less cash and cash equivalents
392,500
532,843
Net homebuilding debt
$
2,449,900
$
2,265,898
Total equity
3,655,564
3,593,750
Total capitalization
$
6,105,464
$
5,859,648
Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio
40.1
%
38.7
%
