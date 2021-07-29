Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Reported net income of $124 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to $65 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

The Company's second quarter included the following results, as compared to the prior-year quarter:

  • Monthly absorptions increased 23 percent to 3.4 net sales orders per community.
  • Home closings gross margin increased 370 basis points to 19.1 percent.
  • Backlog increased 50 percent to 10,228 sold homes with a sales value of $5.7 billion, up 78 percent.
  • Homebuilding lot supply increased 13 percent to approximately 76,000 total lots owned and controlled.
  • Controlled lots as a percentage of total supply increased approximately 700 basis points to 35 percent.

"Our team delivered strong second quarter results and made further progress in achieving our strategic priorities as we continue to capture the synergies of our recent acquisitions and optimize our operations by fully leveraging the benefits of our national and local scale," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO.

"During the quarter, we strategically managed our sales activity by delaying the release of lots to maximize our margin opportunity and accelerated our monthly production pace by over 140 percent to a record 4.8 starts per community as we build through our backlog of over 10,200 sold homes, positioning us for strong home closings and gross margin expansion in the second half of the year. This disciplined approach gives us confidence to raise our 2021 home closings gross margin guidance to the high-19 to 20 percent range and reaffirm our closings expectation of 14,500 to 15,000 deliveries despite the well-known supply side challenges facing our industry."

"This strength is expected to continue in 2022 with an anticipated home closings gross margin of approximately 22 percent based on the composition of our sold homes in backlog and confidence in the achieved operational enhancements and synergies of our combined business. These enhancements include leveraging our buying power, pursuing cost rationalization and value engineering, expanding our new standardized design packages and streamlining our floorplan and option offerings to fully capture the benefits of scalable, production-oriented homebuilding, especially within our newer markets."

"Coupled with our focus on capital efficiency, we now expect to generate returns on equity in the high-teens percent range this year and over 20 percent in 2022 as we have quickly and meaningfully pulled through the benefits of our acquisitions and strategic initiatives that have transformed our ability to compete effectively and generate long-term value," said Palmer.

"We also recently finalized new land financing vehicles that will enable us to cost-effectively increase our optioned land position to at least 40 percent within the next 18 months. These vehicles supplement our existing asset-light land strategies to improve the capital efficiency of our land portfolio, reduce long-term risk and enhance expected returns over the course of a housing cycle."

"By managing our balance sheet and driving improved cash flow generation, we remain on track to drive our net debt-to-capital ratio to the low-30 percent range by year-end followed by a further reduction in 2022," said Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "In addition to investing in our core business for future growth, we spent $107 million to repurchase 3.8 million shares outstanding during the quarter and expect to continue to return excess capital to shareholders as a key element of our balanced capital allocation framework."

Business Highlights (All comparisons are of the current quarter to the prior-year quarter, unless otherwise indicated.)

Homebuilding

  • Net sales orders were roughly flat at 3,422 homes but increased 31% in value to $2.0 billion, driven by a 32% increase in average sales price to $597,000. The Company strategically limited sales releases to align with production capacity and to maximize its margin opportunity by delaying the release of spec homes while managing the length of its record backlog of sold homes.
  • Monthly absorptions increased 23 percent to 3.4 net sales orders per community, the highest second quarter level in the Company's history.
  • Average community count was 332, consistent with prior guidance.
  • Home closings revenue increased 12 percent to $1.6 billion, driven by a 10 percent increase in average sales price to approximately $503,000 and a modest increase in closings to 3,268 due to temporary supply chain interruptions and weather delays in some markets.
  • Home closings gross margin increased 370 basis points to 19.1 percent, driven by strong pricing power, operational enhancements and the burn-off of transaction-related impacts in the prior-year period. This was ahead of prior guidance due to favorable pricing trends.
  • SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue was 10.2 percent, down 60 basis points sequentially.
  • Backlog at quarter end was 10,228 sold homes, up 50 percent, with a sales value of $5.7 billion, up 78 percent.

Land Portfolio

  • The Company invested $451 million in land acquisition and development.
  • Total homebuilding lot supply equaled approximately 76,000, up 13 percent.
  • Controlled lots as a percentage of total supply was 35 percent, up from 28 percent in the prior-year quarter.
  • Based on trailing twelve-month home closings, the lot position represented 3.9 years of owned supply and 6.0 years of total supply.

Financial Services

  • Mortgage capture rate increased to 84 percent from 81 percent in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

  • At quarter end, total available liquidity equaled approximately $1.1 billion, including $366 million of unrestricted cash and $755 million of undrawn capacity on the Company's $800 million corporate revolver.
  • Net homebuilding debt-to-capital equaled 40.5 percent. The Company continues to anticipate its net debt-to-capital ratio to decline to the low-30 percent range by the end of 2021 followed by further deleveraging in 2022.
  • During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 3.8 million of its outstanding shares for $107 million, bringing the year-to-date total to approximately $145 million and 5.3 million outstanding shares. At quarter end, the Company had approximately $192 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

Third Quarter 2021

  • Average active community count is expected to be approximately 330 to 335
  • Home closings are expected to be between 3,300 to 3,500
  • GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be about 20 percent
  • Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.5 percent
  • Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 128 million

Full Year 2021

  • Average active community count is now expected to be approximately 330 to 335
  • Home closings are expected to be between 14,500 to 15,000
  • GAAP home closings gross margin is now expected to be in the high-19 to 20 percent range
  • SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue is expected to be in the mid-9 percent range
  • Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.0 percent
  • Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 129 million
  • Land and development spend is expected to be approximately $2.0 billion

Quarterly Financial Comparison

($ in thousands)



Q2 2021



Q2 2020



Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020

Total Revenue



$1,719,280



$1,526,685



12.6%

Home Closings Revenue



$1,644,380



$1,470,994



11.8%

Home Closings Gross Margin



$313,339



$226,770



38.2%





19.1%



15.4%



370 bps increase

Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin

$313,339



$258,908



21.0%





19.1%



17.6%



150 bps increase

SG&A



$167,557



$145,151



15.4%

% of Home Closings Revenue



10.2%



9.9%



30 bps deleverage

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)







Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Home closings revenue, net



$

1,644,380





$

1,470,994





$

3,007,809





$

2,735,634



Land closings revenue



32,057





10,546





36,946





33,485



Financial services revenue



37,392





40,297





81,457





68,336



Amenity and other revenue



5,451





4,848





10,880





34,929



Total revenues



1,719,280





1,526,685





3,137,092





2,872,384



Cost of home closings



1,331,041





1,244,224





2,441,283





2,314,727



Cost of land closings



28,138





10,287





32,165





37,419



Financial services expenses



25,935





22,796





49,934





43,443



Amenity and other expense



5,463





5,200





10,566





34,861



Total cost of revenues



1,390,577





1,282,507





2,533,948





2,430,450



Gross margin



328,703





244,178





603,144





441,934



Sales, commissions and other marketing costs



97,560





94,038





183,512





180,365



General and administrative expenses



69,997





51,112





131,550





101,638



Equity in income of unconsolidated entities



(2,126)





(3,495)





(7,787)





(5,921)



Interest expense/(income), net



3





(337)





(116)





(897)



Other expense/(income), net



45





(696)





1,020





5,595



Transaction expenses







18,712









105,086



Income before income taxes



163,224





84,844





294,965





56,068



Income tax provision



38,469





17,622





67,767





18,403



Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests



124,755





67,222





227,198





37,665



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - joint ventures



(608)





(1,548)





(5,030)





(3,423)



Net income available to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation



$

124,147





$

65,674





$

222,168





$

34,242



Earnings per common share

















Basic



$

0.97





$

0.51





$

1.73





$

0.27



Diluted



$

0.95





$

0.50





$

1.70





$

0.27



Weighted average number of shares of common stock:

















Basic



128,440





129,629





128,661





125,768



Diluted



130,259





130,364





130,766





126,726



 

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)







June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020











Assets









Cash and cash equivalents



$

366,267





$

532,843



Restricted cash



1,854





1,266



Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



368,121





534,109



Owned inventory



5,692,753





5,209,653



Consolidated real estate not owned



63,717





122,773



Total real estate inventory



5,756,470





5,332,426



Land deposits



126,015





125,625



Mortgage loans held for sale



277,017





201,177



Derivative assets



3,687





5,294



Lease right of use assets



68,490





73,222



Prepaid expenses and other assets, net



278,806





242,744



Other receivables, net



100,969





96,241



Investments in unconsolidated entities



130,044





127,955



Deferred tax assets, net



238,078





238,078



Property and equipment, net



127,869





97,927



Goodwill



663,197





663,197



Total assets



$

8,138,763





$

7,737,995



Liabilities









Accounts payable



$

269,924





$

215,047



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



435,466





430,067



Lease liabilities



78,814





83,240



Income taxes payable



18,677





12,841



Customer deposits



481,312





311,257



Estimated development liability



39,356





40,625



Senior notes, net



2,452,344





2,452,365



Loans payable and other borrowings



415,074





348,741



Revolving credit facility borrowings









Mortgage warehouse borrowings



215,230





127,289



Liabilities attributable to consolidated real estate not owned



63,717





122,773



Total liabilities



$

4,469,914





$

4,144,245



Stockholders' Equity









Total stockholders' equity



3,668,849





3,593,750



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

8,138,763





$

7,737,995



 

Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net:







Three Months Ended June 30,





Homes Closed



Home Closings Revenue, Net



Average Selling Price

($ in thousands)



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

East



1,245





1,097





13.5

%



$

563,326





$

467,154





20.6

%



$

452





$

426





6.1

%

Central



791





1,059





(25.3)





382,743





473,549





(19.2)





484





447





8.3



West



1,232





1,056





16.7





698,311





530,291





31.7





567





502





12.9



Total



3,268





3,212





1.7

%



$

1,644,380





$

1,470,994





11.8

%



$

503





$

458





9.8

%

 





Six Months Ended June 30,





Homes Closed



Home Closings Revenue, Net



Average Selling Price

($ in thousands)



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

East



2,297





2,082





10.3

%



$

1,009,211





$

862,870





17.0

%



$

439





$

414





6.0

%

Central



1,482





1,878





(21.1)





702,920





846,573





(17.0)





474





451





5.1



West



2,310





2,013





14.8





1,295,678





1,026,191





26.3





561





510





10.0



Total



6,089





5,973





1.9

%



$

3,007,809





$

2,735,634





9.9

%



$

494





$

458





7.9

%

 

Net Sales Orders:







Three Months Ended June 30,





Net Sales Orders



Sales Value



Average Selling Price

($ in thousands)



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

East



1,302





1,176





10.7

%



$

713,398





$

484,701





47.2

%



$

548





$

412





33.0

%

Central



850



1,003



(15.3)





500,976





437,568





14.5





589





436





35.1



West



1,270



1,274



(0.3)





828,731





643,156





28.9





653





505





29.3



Total



3,422





3,453





(0.9)

%



$

2,043,105





$

1,565,425





30.5

%



$

597





$

453





31.8

%

 











































Six Months Ended June 30,





Net Sales Orders



Sales Value



Average Selling Price

($ in thousands)



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

East



3,079





2,537





21.4

%



$

1,591,982





$

1,046,245





52.2

%



$

517





$

412





25.5

%

Central



1,922





1,909





0.7





1,084,457





861,631





25.9





564





451





25.1



West



2,913





2,473





17.8





1,839,497





1,275,399





44.2





631





516





22.3



Total



7,914





6,919





14.4

%



$

4,515,936





$

3,183,275





41.9

%



$

571





$

460





24.1

%

 

Sales Order Backlog:







As of June 30,





Sold Homes in Backlog



Sales Value



Average Selling Price

($ in thousands)



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

East



3,617





2,271





59.3

%



$

1,903,206





$

974,860





95.2

%



$

526





$

429





22.6

%

Central



2,838





2,111





34.4





1,581,686





1,006,002





57.2





557





477





16.8



West



3,773





2,423





55.7





2,250,680





1,245,301





80.7





597





514





16.1



Total



10,228





6,805





50.3

%



$

5,735,572





$

3,226,163





77.8

%



$

561





$

474





18.4

%

 

Average Active Selling Communities:







Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

East



126





153





(17.6)

%



127





148





(14.2)

%

Central



101





132





(23.5)





102





133





(23.3)



West



105





126





(16.7)





106





112





(5.4)



Total



332





411





(19.2)

%



335





393





(14.8)

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we have provided information in this press release relating to: (i) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, (ii) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, (iii) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, (iv) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio and(v) adjusted home closings gross margin.

Adjusted income before income taxes (and related margin) is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects our income before income taxes excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of William Lyon Homes ("WLH") and transaction expenses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude interest expense/(income), net, amortization of capitalized interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-cash compensation expense, if any, purchase accounting adjustments relating to the acquisition of WLH and transaction expenses. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the net income available to the Company excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments and financial services operating loss relating to the acquisition of WLH, transaction expenses and the tax impact due to such items. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, less unamortized debt issuance premiums, net, and mortgage warehouse borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity). Adjusted home closings gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure based on GAAP home closings gross margin (which is inclusive of capitalized interest), excluding purchase accounting adjustments relating to the acquisition of WLH.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our regions, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization as an indicator of overall leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. A reconciliation of our forward-looking net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above-described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.

We believe that adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metrics assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason. We believe that adjusted home closings gross margin is useful to investors because it allows investors to evaluate the performance of our homebuilding operations without the varying effects of items or transactions we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share







Three Months Ended

June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020

Net income available to TMHC



$

124,147





$

65,674



William Lyon Homes related purchase accounting adjustments







32,138



Transaction expenses







18,712



Tax impact due to above non-GAAP reconciling items







(12,709)



Adjusted net income



$

124,147





$

103,815













Basic weighted average shares



128,440





129,629



Adjusted earnings per common share - Basic



$

0.97





$

0.80























Diluted weighted average shares



130,259





130,364



Adjusted earnings per common share - Diluted



$

0.95





$

0.80



 

Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Related Margin





Three Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)



2021



2020

Income before income taxes



$

163,224



$

84,844

William Lyon Homes related purchase accounting adjustments







32,138

Transaction expenses







18,712

Adjusted income before income taxes



$

163,224



$

135,694













Total revenues



$

1,719,280



$

1,526,685













Income before income taxes margin



9.5%





5.6%

Adjusted income before income taxes margin



9.5%





8.9%

 

Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin





Three Months Ended

June 30,

($ in thousands)



2021



2020

Home closings revenue



$

1,644,380





$

1,470,994



Cost of home closings



$

1,331,041





$

1,244,224



Home closings gross margin



$

313,339





$

226,770



William Lyon Homes homebuilding related purchase accounting adjustments







32,138



Adjusted home closings gross margin



$

313,339





$

258,908



Home closings gross margin as a percentage of home closings revenue



19.1

%



15.4

%

Adjusted home closings gross margin as a percentage of home closings revenue



19.1

%



17.6

%

 

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation







Three Months Ended

June 30,

($ in thousands)



2021



2020

Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests



$

124,755



$

67,222

Interest expense/(income), net



3



(337)

Amortization of capitalized interest



34,070



28,667

Income tax provision



38,469



17,622

Depreciation and amortization



2,193



1,467

EBITDA



$

199,490



$

114,641

Non-cash compensation expense



4,654



4,986

William Lyon Homes related purchase accounting adjustments





32,138

Transaction expenses





18,712

Adjusted EBITDA



$

204,144



$

170,477











Total revenues



$

1,719,280



$

1,526,685

EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues



11.6%



7.5%

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues



11.9%



11.2%

 

Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratio Reconciliation



($ in thousands)

As of

June 30, 2021



As of

March 31, 2021

Total debt

$

3,082,648





$

3,025,587



Less unamortized debt issuance premiums, net

2,344





2,354



Less mortgage warehouse borrowings

215,230





180,833



Total homebuilding debt

$

2,865,074





$

2,842,400



Less cash and cash equivalents

366,267





392,500



Net homebuilding debt

$

2,498,807





$

2,449,900



Total equity

3,668,849





3,655,564



Total capitalization

$

6,167,656





$

6,105,464











Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio

40.5

%



40.1

%

 

