Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison)

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison)

 By Taylor Morrison

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, announced results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021. Reported net income of $168 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $115 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

The Company's third quarter included the following results, as compared to the prior-year quarter:

  • Home closings gross margin increased 400 basis points to 21.2 percent.
  • Backlog increased 32 percent to 10,273 sold homes with a sales value of $6.1 billion, up 63 percent.
  • Controlled lots as a percentage of total lot supply increased approximately 700 basis points to 36 percent.
  • Homebuilding lot supply increased 15 percent to approximately 78,000 total lots owned and controlled.
  • The Company repurchased 3.3 million shares outstanding for $92 million.

"In the third quarter, our teams delivered a strong quarter that met or exceeded our expectations across each of our key operating metrics as we successfully navigated the intense supply-side challenges facing our industry to close 3,327 homes, which was within our prior guidance range, at a significantly better-than-anticipated home closings gross margin of 21.2 percent. This strong performance reflects the acquisition synergies and production efficiencies that we have indicated would begin to materialize at this stage of our strategic journey," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO.

"Looking ahead, we expect the positive momentum to continue based on our confidence in further synergy realization, operational enhancements and the strength of our sold backlog. As a result, we now expect home closings gross margins in the low-20 percent range this year and in excess of 22 percent in 2022. However, due to the unprecedented industry-wide material and labor bottlenecks that have intensified in recent months and are unlikely to abate in the foreseeable future, we are adjusting our full-year home closings guidance to around 14,000 homes to reflect timing delays that have pushed some closings into early 2022," said Palmer.

"Despite these delays, our conviction in our fundamental outlook has only strengthened as we execute on our strategic priorities, including product refinement, process streamlining and asset-lighter land investments. Combined with broad-based market tailwinds, this focus on operational excellence and capital efficiency is expected to drive our return on equity to new Company records in the high-teens range this year, followed by additional improvement to over 20 percent in 2022." 

"From a demand perspective, the market remained favorable with solid activity across our consumer groups and geographies that drove a healthy monthly absorption pace of 3.3 net sales orders per community. In addition, I am pleased that we continued to lead the digitization of homebuying and recently expanded our industry-leading suite of virtual sales capabilities with the launch of a first-of-its-kind digital community. In lieu of a traditional on-site sales team, this community empowers our homebuyers to complete their home shopping experience exclusively with our end-to-end virtual homebuying tools, including technology-guided model home tours and online home reservations. With an overwhelmingly positive customer response since the community's launch, we are looking forward to continuing to expand this next chapter of our virtual evolution to leverage our consumer-centric technologies, which drive higher conversions and lower broker participation rates than our company average, for a more cost-effective sales strategy," said Palmer. 

"Complementing our strong operational performance, we made further progress in enhancing our capital efficiency to improve our balance sheet and cash flow optimization, including meaningful utilization of the new land financing vehicles announced last quarter that expanded our ability to cost-effectively invest in our core business for profitable growth. We remain on track to drive our net debt-to-capital ratio to the low-30 percent range by year end followed by a further reduction to below 30 percent in 2022 while also continuing to opportunistically return excess capital to our shareholders through share repurchases," said Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Business Highlights (All comparisons are of the current quarter to the prior-year quarter, unless otherwise indicated.)

Homebuilding

  • Net sales orders totaled 3,372 while monthly absorption pace was 3.3 net sales orders per community per month as the Company continued to align sales releases with production capacity.
  • Average sales order price increased 31 percent to $641,000, driven by a continuation of broad-based healthy demand and a favorable mix impact from a 700 basis point increase in the share of sales in the 55-plus active lifestyle segment, which typically generates higher lot premiums and design center spend compared to entry-level and move-up consumer groups.
  • Home closings of 3,327 were within the prior guidance range despite intensified supply-side delays.
  • Home closings revenue increased eight percent to $1.8 billion, driven by a 13 percent increase in average sales price to approximately $533,000.
  • Home closings gross margin increased 400 basis points year over year and 210 basis points sequentially to 21.2 percent, reflecting the realization of acquisition synergies, operational enhancements and pricing power that more than offset inflationary cost pressures. This was ahead of prior guidance due primarily to stronger-than-expected pricing and volume of inventory homes sold and closed during the quarter.
  • SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue was 9.5 percent, down 70 basis points sequentially.
  • Backlog at quarter end was 10,273 sold homes, up 32 percent, with a sales value of $6.1 billion, up 63 percent.

Land Portfolio

  • The Company invested $478 million in land acquisition and development.
  • Total homebuilding lot supply equaled approximately 78,000 owned and controlled homesites, up 15 percent.
  • Controlled lots as a percentage of total supply was 36 percent, up from 29 percent in the prior-year quarter.
  • Based on trailing twelve-month home closings, the lot position represented 4.0 years of owned supply and 6.2 years of total supply.

Financial Services

  • Mortgage capture was stable year over year at 83 percent.

Balance Sheet

  • At quarter end, total available liquidity equaled approximately $1.1 billion, including $373 million of unrestricted cash and $722 million of undrawn capacity on the Company's corporate revolving credit facilities.
  • Net homebuilding debt-to-capital equaled 41.1 percent. The Company continues to anticipate its net debt-to-capital ratio to decline to the low-30 percent range by the end of 2021 followed by further deleveraging in 2022.
  • The Company repurchased 3.3 million of its outstanding shares for $92 million, bringing the year-to-date total to 8.6 million outstanding shares, or approximately seven percent, for $237 million. At quarter end, the Company had $100 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Average active community count is expected to be in line with the third quarter
  • Home closings are expected to be approximately 4,600
  • GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be approximately 21 percent
  • Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.0 percent
  • Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 125 million

Full Year 2021

  • Average active community count is expected to be approximately 335 to 340
  • Home closings are expected to be approximately 14,000
  • GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be in the low-20 percent range
  • SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue is expected to be in the mid-nine percent range
  • Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.0 percent
  • Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 128 million
  • Land and development spend is expected to be approximately $2.0 billion

Quarterly Financial Comparison

($ in thousands)

Q3 2021



Q3 2020



Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020

Total Revenue

$1,858,751



$1,699,434



9.4%

Home Closings Revenue

$1,772,495



$1,640,584



8.0%

Home Closings Gross Margin

$375,176



$282,388



32.9%



21.2%



17.2%



400 bps increase

SG&A

$167,610



$147,167



13.9%

% of Home Closings Revenue

9.5%



9.0%



50 bps deleverage

Earnings Webcast

A public webcast to discuss the third quarter 2021 earnings will be held later today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The participant dial-in is 1 (855) 470-8731 and the passcode is 5489466. More information can be found on the Company's investor relations website at investors.taylormorrison.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the site later today and will be available for one year from the date of the original earnings call.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and 55-plus active lifestyle homebuyers under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. From 2016-2021, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings summary includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected financial, operating and performance results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: the scale and scope of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and resulting pandemic; changes in general and local economic conditions; slowdowns or severe downturns in the housing market; homebuyers' ability to obtain suitable financing; increases in interest rates, taxes or government fees; shortages in, disruptions of and cost of labor; higher cancellation rates of existing agreements of sale; competition in our industry; any increase in unemployment or underemployment; inflation or deflation; the seasonality of our business; our ability to obtain additional performance, payment and completion surety bonds and letters of credit; significant home warranty and construction defect claims; our reliance on subcontractors; failure to manage land acquisitions, inventory and development and construction processes; availability of land and lots at competitive prices; decreases in the market value of our land inventory; new or changing government regulations and legal challenges; our compliance with environmental laws and regulations regarding climate change; our ability to sell mortgages we originate and claims on loans sold to third parties; governmental regulation applicable to our financial services and title services business; the loss of any of our important commercial lender relationships; our ability to use deferred tax assets; raw materials and building supply shortages and price fluctuations; our concentration of significant operations in certain geographic areas; risks associated with our unconsolidated joint venture arrangements; information technology failures and data security breaches; costs to engage in and the success of future growth or expansion of our operations or acquisitions or disposals of businesses; costs associated with our defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes; damages associated with any major health and safety incident; our ownership, leasing or occupation of land and the use of hazardous materials; existing or future litigation, arbitration or other claims; negative publicity or poor relations with the residents of our communities; failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled, competent people; utility and resource shortages or rate fluctuations; constriction of the capital markets; risks related to our substantial debt and the agreements governing such debt, including restrictive covenants contained in such agreements; our ability to access the capital markets; the risks associated with maintaining effective internal controls over financial reporting; provisions in our charter and bylaws that may delay or prevent an acquisition by a third party; and our ability to effectively manage our expanded operations.

In addition, other such risks and uncertainties may be found in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Home closings revenue, net



$

1,772,495





$

1,640,584





$

4,780,304





$

4,376,218



Land closings revenue



42,228





6,756





79,174





40,241



Financial services revenue



38,046





47,451





119,503





115,787



Amenity and other revenue



5,982





4,643





16,862





39,572



Total revenues



1,858,751





1,699,434





4,995,843





4,571,818



Cost of home closings



1,397,319





1,358,196





3,838,602





3,672,923



Cost of land closings



36,439





5,217





68,604





42,636



Financial services expenses



26,202





22,207





76,136





65,650



Amenity and other expense



6,341





4,125





16,907





38,986



Total cost of revenues



1,466,301





1,389,745





4,000,249





3,820,195



Gross margin



392,450





309,689





995,594





751,623



Sales, commissions and other marketing costs



97,185





102,015





280,697





282,380



General and administrative expenses



70,425





45,152





201,975





146,790



Equity in income of unconsolidated entities



(1,482)





(2,957)





(9,269)





(8,878)



Interest expense/(income), net



710





(347)





594





(1,244)



Other expense, net



47





1,830





1,067





7,424



Transaction expenses







4,791









109,877



Loss on extinguishment of debt, net







10,247









10,247



Income before income taxes



225,565





148,958





520,530





205,027



Income tax provision



53,098





33,759





120,865





52,162



Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests



172,467





115,199





399,665





152,865



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - joint ventures



(4,333)





(422)





(9,363)





(3,845)



Net income available to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation



$

168,134





$

114,777





$

390,302





$

149,020



Earnings per common share

















Basic



$

1.35





$

0.88





$

3.07





$

1.17



Diluted



$

1.34





$

0.87





$

3.02





$

1.16



Weighted average number of shares of common stock:

















Basic



124,378





129,775





127,217





127,113



Diluted



125,770





131,433





129,043





128,081



 

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)







Sept. 30, 2021



Dec. 31, 2020











Assets









Cash and cash equivalents



$

373,407





$

532,843



Restricted cash



1,578





1,266



Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



374,985





534,109



Owned inventory



5,845,767





5,209,653



Consolidated real estate not owned



58,429





122,773



Total real estate inventory



5,904,196





5,332,426



Land deposits



163,730





125,625



Mortgage loans held for sale



286,006





201,177



Derivative assets



3,638





5,294



Lease right of use assets



71,261





73,222



Prepaid expenses and other assets, net



277,768





242,744



Other receivables, net



127,947





96,241



Investments in unconsolidated entities



145,780





127,955



Deferred tax assets, net



238,078





238,078



Property and equipment, net



146,463





97,927



Goodwill



663,197





663,197



Total assets



$

8,403,049





$

7,737,995



Liabilities









Accounts payable



$

210,920





$

215,047



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



488,516





430,067



Lease liabilities



81,642





83,240



Income taxes payable



36,395





12,841



Customer deposits



520,547





311,257



Estimated development liability



39,135





40,625



Senior notes, net



2,452,333





2,452,365



Loans payable and other borrowings



406,859





348,741



Revolving credit facility borrowings



126,692







Mortgage warehouse borrowings



235,685





127,289



Liabilities attributable to consolidated real estate not owned



58,429





122,773



Total liabilities



$

4,657,153





$

4,144,245



Stockholders' Equity









Total stockholders' equity



3,745,896





3,593,750



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

8,403,049





$

7,737,995



 

Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net:







Three Months Ended September 30,





Homes Closed



Home Closings Revenue, Net



Average Selling Price

($ in thousands)



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

East



1,167





1,216





(4.0)

%



$

554,995





$

499,212





11.2

%



$

476





$

411





15.8

%

Central



764





913





(16.3)





398,762





423,642





(5.9)





522





464





12.5



West



1,396





1,340





4.2





818,738





717,730





14.1





586





536





9.3



Total



3,327





3,469





(4.1)

%



$

1,772,495





$

1,640,584





8.0

%



$

533





$

473





12.7

%











































Nine Months Ended September 30,





Homes Closed



Home Closings Revenue, Net



Average Selling Price

($ in thousands)



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

East



3,464





3,298





5.0

%



$

1,564,206





$

1,362,082





14.8

%



$

452





$

413





9.4

%

Central



2,246





2,791





(19.5)





1,101,681





1,270,215





(13.3)





491





455





7.9



West



3,706





3,353





10.5





2,114,417





1,743,921





21.2





571





520





9.8



Total



9,416





9,442





(0.3)

%



$

4,780,304





$

4,376,218





9.2

%



$

508





$

463





9.7

%

 

Net Sales Orders:







Three Months Ended September 30,





Net Sales Orders



Sales Value



Average Selling Price

($ in thousands)



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

East



1,279





1,548





(17.4)

%



$

742,449





$

682,744





8.7

%



$

580





$

441





31.5

%

Central



921



1,133



(18.7)





577,477





537,265





7.5





627





474





32.3



West



1,172



1,744



(32.8)





840,963





946,439





(11.1)





718





543





32.2



Total



3,372





4,425





(23.8)

%



$

2,160,889





$

2,166,448





(0.3)

%



$

641





$

490





30.8

%











































Nine Months Ended September 30,





Net Sales Orders



Sales Value



Average Selling Price

($ in thousands)



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

East



4,358





4,085





6.7

%



$

2,334,431





$

1,728,989





35.0

%



$

536





$

423





26.7

%

Central



2,843





3,042





(6.5)





1,661,934





1,398,896





18.8





585





460





27.2



West



4,085





4,217





(3.1)





2,680,460





2,221,838





20.6





656





527





24.5



Total



11,286





11,344





(0.5)

%



$

6,676,825





$

5,349,723





24.8

%



$

592





$

472





25.4

%

 

Sales Order Backlog:







As of September 30,





Sold Homes in Backlog



Sales Value



Average Selling Price

($ in thousands)



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

East



3,729





2,603





43.3

%



$

2,090,661





$

1,158,391





80.5

%



$

561





$

445





26.1

%

Central



2,995





2,331





28.5





1,760,401





1,119,626





57.2





588





480





22.5



West



3,549





2,827





25.5





2,272,904





1,474,011





54.2





640





521





22.8



Total



10,273





7,761





32.4

%



$

6,123,966





$

3,752,028





63.2

%



$

596





$

483





23.4

%

 

Average Active Selling Communities:







Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

East



136





145





(6.2)

%



131





146





(10.3)

%

Central



98





122





(19.7)





100





130





(23.1)



West



104





126





(17.5)





106





116





(8.6)



Total



338





393





(14.0)

%



337





392





(14.0)

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we have provided information in this press release relating to: (i) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, (ii) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, (iii) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share and (iv) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio.

Adjusted income before income taxes (and related margin) is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects our income before income taxes excluding the impact of transaction expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude interest expense/(income), net, amortization of capitalized interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-cash compensation expense, if any, transaction expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the net income available to the Company excluding the impact of transaction expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt and the tax impact due to such items. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, less unamortized debt issuance premiums, net, and mortgage warehouse borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity). Beginning with the third quarter of fiscal 2021, we are no longer excluding purchase accounting adjustments from these non-GAAP financial measures, and prior period measures have been recast to exclude this adjustment. 

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our regions, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization as an indicator of overall leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. A reconciliation of our forward-looking net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above-described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.

We believe that adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metrics assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share







Three Months Ended

September 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020

Net income available to TMHC



$

168,134





$

114,777



Transaction expenses







4,791



Loss on extinguishment of debt, net







10,247



Tax impact due to above non-GAAP reconciling items







(3,764)



Adjusted net income



$

168,134





$

126,051













Basic weighted average shares



124,378





129,775



Adjusted earnings per common share - Basic



$

1.35





$

0.97























Diluted weighted average shares



125,770





131,433



Adjusted earnings per common share - Diluted



$

1.34





$

0.96



 

Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Related Margin







Three Months Ended

September 30,

($ in thousands)



2021



2020

Income before income taxes



$

225,565



$

148,958

Transaction expenses





4,791

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net





10,247

Adjusted income before income taxes



$

225,565



$

163,996











Total revenues



$

1,858,751



$

1,699,434











Income before income taxes margin



12.1%



8.8%

Adjusted income before income taxes margin



12.1%



9.7%











 

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation







Three Months Ended

September 30,

($ in thousands)



2021



2020

Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests



$

172,467



$

115,199

Interest expense/(income), net



710



(347)

Amortization of capitalized interest



37,951





34,321

Income tax provision



53,098



33,759

Depreciation and amortization



2,164



1,714

EBITDA



$

266,390



$

184,646

Non-cash compensation expense



4,793



5,272

Transaction expenses





4,791

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net





10,247



Adjusted EBITDA



$

271,183



$

204,956











Total revenues



$

1,858,751



$

1,699,434

Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests as a percentage of total revenues





9.3%





6.8%

EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues



14.3%



10.9%

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues



14.6%



12.1%



















 

Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratio Reconciliation



($ in thousands)

As of

Sept. 30, 2021



As of

June 30, 2021

Total debt

$

3,221,569





$

3,082,648



Less unamortized debt issuance premiums, net

2,333





2,344



Less mortgage warehouse borrowings

235,685





215,230



Total homebuilding debt

$

2,983,551





$

2,865,074



Less cash and cash equivalents

373,407





366,267



Net homebuilding debt

$

2,610,144





$

2,498,807



Total equity

3,745,896





3,668,849



Total capitalization

$

6,356,040





$

6,167,656











Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio

41.1

%



40.5

%

CONTACT: Investor Relations

(480) 734-2060

investor@taylormorrison.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-morrison-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-including-a-400-basis-point-year-over-year-increase-in-home-closings-gross-margin-to-21-2-percent-301409419.html

SOURCE Taylor Morrison

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.