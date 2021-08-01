TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A national medical testing laboratory services organization has contracted The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. (TRG) to guide the transformation of its contact center operations.
The comprehensive project will involve not only assessing and benchmarking the organization's multiple contact centers, but will develop the transformation strategy and associated roadmap to support the future mode of operation.
"There is a misconception about transformation initiatives," says Colin Taylor, CEO and Chief Chaos Officer at Taylor Reach. "People think it's all about bots, deflecting calls and saving money. But, in our experience, the actual benefit comes from removing friction from consumer interactions. Focusing on the customer experience through a single lens provides a significant improvement in that experience. The technology and processes support the experience. There's less room for error, improved access to product and service knowledge, and faster time to resolution."
Taylor Reach, an award-winning contact center, customer experience consulting and managed services firm, uses a proprietary holistic approach, benchmarking the current operation, assessing each 'moving parts' of the customer journey: people, processes, technology, and methodology.
From there, the Taylor Reach team of expert consultants will determine the 'future state' and the technology needs of the client, analyze the platform requirements, dependencies, and integrations needed to deliver an optimal experience for the customer. They will then research and identify vendors whose capabilities best meet the needs of the organization.
"Taylor Reach is strictly vendor agnostic," says Taylor. "We don't affiliate or partner with any technology supplier, but we do maintain industry-leading product knowledge when it comes to knowing what's out there. This way, we're able to assure our client that our recommendations only represent their best interests, and not from any incentives or inducements. The only one who pays Taylor Reach is our clients"
Since 2003 Taylor Reach has helped major healthcare, retail, publishing, education, and financial brands, as well as government agencies at all levels, provide world-class consumer support and customer experience. With nearly two decades in business, and clients spanning five continents Taylor Reach has become a world-leader in the contact center and customer experience industry.
About The Taylor Reach Group, Inc.:
A global Contact Center, and Customer Experience consulting firm. Established in 2003, Taylor Reach is dedicated to assisting clients to solve customer experience, contact center, and customer service challenges. Service include Strategic Assessments, Transformations, Training Development, Revenue Generation and anything related to optimizing the Contact Center. Taylor Reach serves client organizations across all verticals with anywhere from 5 to 25,000+ agents: SMB's, Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms.
