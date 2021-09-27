TULSA, Okla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCM Creative, a Moore company, announced today the hiring of Ash Ball as executive creative director and Christina Glover Burnette as associate vice president. The leadership expansion supports the company's accelerated growth, continued commitment to top-quality client service and TCM Creative's support and development of its creative talent as their most valuable asset.
A leading agency for nonprofits and associations, TCM Creative produces creative for some of the most recognized nonprofit brands in the country.
Prior to joining TCM Creative, Ash Ball served as the executive vice president and executive creative director at A&Mc. Ball's 30-year career in advertising and creative marketing includes a wide-reaching client base and spans continents. In his new role, Ball will oversee the creative department to lead the TCM Creative process from conception to completion.
"Ash is an inspirational, collaborative and hands-on creative leader who is at home in the boardroom, directing on set, recording in the studio, concepting with the team or working closely with editors," said Joe Jestus, president of TCM Creative. "He is an expert in creative strategy and produces work that moves people. I can't wait to see what he does with the inspiration he will get from our clients' missions."
"I couldn't be happier to be joining a team and an enterprise full of such positive, forward-thinking, talented and generous people," said Ball. "This is a true opportunity to make a difference in the world."
TCM Creative adds Christina Glover Burnette as the new associate vice president. Over the past decade, Burnette has worked for some of the country's largest companies in sports entertainment including ESPN and NBC Sports. There she honed her passion and knowledge of video production, digital content, social media and marketing. Burnette was instrumental in production and staffing for major productions including the Super Bowl, Olympics, X Games, WNBA Draft and more.
"I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the team at TCM Creative. The culture and energy here are unmatched," said Burnette. "Everyone is extremely passionate about the impact they can make in the world, and it truly reflects in their work. I am excited to be a part of such a magnetic organization."
In her new role, Burnette will be responsible for staffing, organizational and other creative operations within TCM Creative, leading efforts to develop and deploy creative campaigns across digital media channels.
"Christina brings with her an exceptional perspective, a dedication to connecting people with great causes and a desire to serve her teammates and clients through excellence," said Jestus. "Her work inspires people into action and her leadership inspires us all to rise to her effort. Adding both Christina and Ash to our team will help us elevate our services to clients and invest in the continued growth of our company."
