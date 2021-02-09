NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren and Morris Counties. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow should develop and spread eastward quickly through the morning rush and continue through midday before tapering off this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&