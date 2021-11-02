LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year, TD Bank celebrates the 10th anniversary of the TD Tree Days program, a community-based program, delivered in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, that brings people together to help create a more vibrant planet by expanding urban forests and green spaces in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. This year, 21 organizations have been awarded a grant which will allow them to plant native trees in their communities to help improve climate resiliency on a local scale.
"Green spaces provide long-lasting environmental benefits, but they also play a vital role in creating more vibrant, livable cities by providing social, health and economic benefits for individuals and families," said Shelley Sylva, Head of U.S. Corporate Citizenship Social Impact at TD Bank. "TD is proud to work with the Arbor Day Foundation to help create a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow by supporting critical green space programs in our communities."
"This past year has shown the damaging impacts of existing environmental inequities that are taking place in our changing climate," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Now more than ever, it is imperative we seek to ensure that everyone has the necessary access to trees and green spaces, as they provide a critical resource that is important to the health, safety, and recreation of a thriving community."
This year, TD Tree Days will support tree planting events in a variety of communities across 12 states, including project planting sites located around several neighborhoods, schools, parks, nature trails, and heavily trafficked roads that lack a sufficient percentage of tree canopy. These projects will bring the program's overall total to 200 completed projects in over 80 communities throughout the past decade. The trees that are planted through the TD Tree Days program this year will also help TD Bank reach the TD Ready Commitment, TD Bank's corporate citizenship platform, goal of planting one million trees by 2030, an effort that spans several of the company's environmental programs and projects.
This year's TD Tree Days events are scheduled in the following communities: Detroit, MI, Pennsauken Township, NJ, Tampa, FL, Asheville, NC, Auburn-Lewiston, ME, Asbury Park, NJ, Winter Haven, FL, Bronx, NY, Goulds and West River Parks in Miami, FL, Alexandria, VA, Bridgeport, CT, Brooklyn, NY, Wilmington, NC, Roxbury, MA, Easton, PA, Northfield, NH, Jacksonville, FL, Wilmington, DE, Hartford, CT, and Newark, NJ.
About the Arbor Day Foundation
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, more than 400 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.
As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.
About the TD Ready Commitment
TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (U.S. $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit td.com/tdreadycommitment.
