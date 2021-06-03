ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TDD, a leader in integration and deployment of smart technology for public safety and health, announced its second installment and donation of its public safety technology solution to the campus of Clark Atlanta University (CAU), which supported its commencement ceremonials held in mid-May.
TDD, together with its partner, Blueforce Development installed multiple technological solutions to enable both improved situation awareness and command center awareness while various graduation activities were being held at the campus.
"With numerous activities going on all at one time, I wanted to be able to pinpoint my patrol's location, while also receiving and analyzing data coming from sensors across the campus," said Chief Debra Williams, Clark Atlanta University. "We were given the tools that work with our community to not only have complete visibility, but real time data that is processed and analyzed directly from our network. This allowed our communications center to quickly identify personnel in close proximity to an incident to improve our response time and also located personnel in a timely manner, if an immediate threat was upon us."
The solutions are technologically agnostic and cross municipal agnostic, which enabled CAU to leverage IoT solutions from Blueforce Development with rapid deployment. BlueforceCOMMAND provided Chief Williams with a browser-based platform, allowing her with a "single pane of glass" dashboard to see what is happening across several data points including people, sensors, and anonymous sensors. Utilizing datapoints from BlueforcePATROL, BlueforceTACTICAL and BlueforceEDGE provides multi-level, real time information throughout the system and onto the dashboard for the command center to analyze and make critical decisions at the chief's command center.
"I'd like to express my thanks to Blueforce Development who jumped in on this partnership and graciously agreed to support CAU," said Robert LeGrande, Founder and CEO of TDD. "Our shared vision with our partners allows us to continue with our program to give back to my alma mater and help continue the university's mission to provide leadership in technology within its community."
"The graduation activities were a perfect time to implement the Blueforce systems that we put into place and excited TDD gave us the opportunity to provide our help," said Michael Helfrich, Founder and CEO of Blueforce Development Corporation. "Working closely with Chief Williams and her team, we were able to brief the team and implement the system in two days, just in time for the graduation events."
Established more than 150 years ago, CAU is an accredited university that strives for academic excellence and technological leadership. This relationship enables CAU to continue to enhance its public safety operations for its students, faculty, and staff.
# # #
About TDD
Founded in 2007, TDD integrates and delivers a range of services that support and safeguard communities using digital services that take advantage of existing infrastructure and the Internet of Things (IoT). TDD designs, builds, installs, and maintains smart technology that seamlessly integrates into existing local infrastructure to improve residents' access to online services while making it easier to secure communities.
Find out more at http://www.TheDigitalDecision.com.
About Blueforce Development Corporation
Blueforce Development is a turnkey IoT/sensor communication platform that delivers shared and real-time actionable insights to provide rapid, secure, intelligent connectivity between people, sensors and systems in edge-based IoT environments to accelerate and enhance decision making. More information can be found at blueforcedev.com.
Media Contact
Karmen Griffith, The Digital Decision, +1 7037729013, kgriffith@thedigitaldecision.com
SOURCE The Digital Decision