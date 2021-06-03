NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL BERKS...SOUTH CENTRAL LEHIGH AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES... At 353 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Fleetwood, or 8 miles northeast of Reading, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Reading, Kutztown, Fleetwood, Laureldale, Topton, Bally, Bechtelsville, Lyons, Ancient Oaks, Gilbertsville, Boyertown, Macungie and Alburtis. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 54 and 56. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 55. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.