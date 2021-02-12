CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their fourth quarter operating results conference call on Feb. 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on Feb. 18, 2021 after market close.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS   

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com 

UScellular: www.uscellular.com 

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-to-release-fourth-quarter-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-on-feb-19-2021-301227770.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems and U.S. Cellular

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.