CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on February 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,372 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $1,376 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $14 million and $0.11, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $14 million and $0.12, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,329 million and $5,225 million for the years ended 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $117 million and $1.00, respectively, for the year ended 2021 compared to $226 million and $1.93, respectively, for the year ended 2020.

"The TDS Family of Companies made excellent progress toward our long-term strategic goals in 2021," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular maintained cost discipline and generated positive momentum in the growth areas of its business, which include Business and Government, Prepaid, Fixed Wireless, and its tower portfolio. TDS Telecom continued its growth and transformation as a premier broadband provider, making tremendous progress in upgrading speeds and deploying fiber technology in both incumbent and expansion markets.

"At UScellular, higher ARPU helped drive service revenue growth year-over-year. UScellular continued to execute its regionalization strategy to optimize promotions and drive a deeper focus on customers. In 2021, significant progress was made on UScellular's multi-year network modernization program as the company made successful bids to accumulate mid-band spectrum to enable its 5G growth strategy. UScellular has a strong spectrum position, an outstanding network, robust distribution to both consumers and businesses, and an amazing team. In 2022, UScellular plans to use those capabilities to drive growth in its business, as well as long-term expansion of Return on Capital.

"TDS Telecom surpassed $1 billion in revenue and exceeded a half million total broadband connections in the year. In addition, TDS Telecom launched 2Gig broadband speeds in select markets and announced a goal to triple the number of fiber service addresses by 2026. In 2022, TDS Telecom will focus on executing its strategies by growing its broadband business and aggressively expanding its fiber footprint."

2022 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 17, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

UScellular

2022 Estimated

Results



Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in millions)







Service revenues

$3,100-$3,200



$3,115

Adjusted OIBDA1

$750-$900



$869

Adjusted EBITDA1

$925-$1,075



$1,054

Capital expenditures

$700-$800



$780









TDS Telecom

2022 Estimated

Results



Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in millions)







Total operating revenues

$1,010-$1,040



$1,006

Adjusted OIBDA1

$260-$290



$310

Adjusted EBITDA1

$260-$290



$310

Capital expenditures

$500-$550



$411

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



UScellular



TDS Telecom



2022 Estimated

Results



Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31,

2021



2022 Estimated

Results



Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31,

2021

(Dollars in millions)















Net income (GAAP)

N/A



$160



N/A



$90

Add back:















Income tax expense

N/A



20



N/A



24

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$90-$240



$180



$40-$70



$114

Add back:















Interest expense

130



175





(5)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

685



678



220



198

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$905-$1,055



$1,033



$260-$290



$308

Add back or deduct:















(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20



23





2

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



(2)





Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$925-$1,075



$1,054



$260-$290



$310

Deduct:















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170



179





Interest and dividend income

5



6





1

Other, net







(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$750-$900



$869



$260-$290



$310



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the fourth quarter of 2021, TDS repurchased 163,000 of its Common Shares for $3 million and UScellular repurchased 308,678 of its Common Shares for $10 million.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on February 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 8,800 people as of December 31, 2021.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

UScellular: www.uscellular.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

12/31/2021



9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021



12/31/2020

Retail Connections



















Postpaid



















Total at end of period

4,380,000



4,391,000



4,399,000



4,406,000



4,412,000

Gross additions

165,000



145,000



141,000



143,000



171,000

Feature phones

3,000



2,000



3,000



3,000



2,000

Smartphones

122,000



103,000



98,000



101,000



117,000

Connected devices

40,000



40,000



40,000



39,000



52,000

Net additions (losses)

(12,000)



(8,000)



(6,000)



(6,000)



11,000

Feature phones

(7,000)



(7,000)



(7,000)



(9,000)



(9,000)

Smartphones

5,000



2,000



6,000



6,000



12,000

Connected devices

(10,000)



(3,000)



(5,000)



(3,000)



8,000

ARPU1,2

$        48.62



$        48.12



$        47.74



$        47.65



$        47.51

ARPA1,3

$      127.14



$      125.99



$      125.25



$      125.25



$      124.87

Churn rate4

1.35%



1.15%



1.11%



1.12%



1.21%

Handsets

1.10%



0.95%



0.88%



0.92%



1.01%

Connected devices

3.08%



2.59%



2.69%



2.53%



2.64%

Prepaid



















Total at end of period

513,000



518,000



507,000



496,000



499,000

Gross additions

63,000



74,000



65,000



62,000



56,000

Net additions (losses)

(5,000)



11,000



10,000



(3,000)



(8,000)

ARPU2

$        34.53



$        35.05



$        35.64



$        35.25



$        35.15

Churn rate4

4.39%



4.09%



3.66%



4.37%



4.24%

Total connections at end of period5

4,973,000



4,972,000



4,967,000



4,961,000



4,968,000

Market penetration at end of period



















Consolidated operating population

32,127,000



31,865,000



31,493,000



31,493,000



31,314,000

Consolidated operating penetration6

15%



16%



16%



16%



16%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$           321



$           185



$           148



$           125



$           320

Total cell sites in service

6,898



6,857



6,819



6,802



6,797

Owned towers

4,301



4,274



4,278



4,270



4,271







Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.

1

Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in the third quarter.

2

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:



Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.



Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

3

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

4

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

5

Includes reseller and other connections.

6

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

 

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

12/31/2021



9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021



12/31/2020

Residential connections



















Broadband1



















Wireline, Incumbent

250,200



252,100



249,200



243,700



242,500

Wireline, Expansion

36,900



32,600



28,300



24,100



20,400

Cable

203,200



202,700



201,200



199,500



196,400

Total Broadband

490,300



487,400



478,700



467,300



459,300

Video2



















Wireline

66,100



65,900



64,800



63,000



63,000

Cable

75,400



77,200



78,400



79,600



81,400

Total Video

141,500



143,100



143,200



142,700



144,400

Voice3



















Wireline

249,300



252,100



254,200



255,000



256,900

Cable

54,500



54,200



54,000



53,700



53,900

Total Voice

303,700



306,300



308,100



308,700



310,800

Total Residential connections

935,600



936,800



930,100



918,700



914,400

Commercial connections



















Broadband1

35,700



35,400



34,900



34,400



34,000

Video2

18,100



18,200



19,100



19,400



19,700

Voice3

108,900



111,500



114,300



116,500



119,700

ManagedIP4

101,600



103,900



106,200



108,500



113,300

Total Commercial connections

264,300



269,000



274,400



278,800



286,700

Total connections

1,199,900



1,205,700



1,204,500



1,197,400



1,201,100





















Residential revenue per connection5

$           57.86



$           57.75



$           57.66



$           56.97



$           55.66





















Capital expenditures (millions)

$              151



$                91



$                99



$                70



$              147





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service.

2

The individual customers provided video services.

3

The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

4

The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.

5

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2021



2020



2021

vs. 2020



2021



2020



2021

vs. 2020

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)























Operating revenues























UScellular

$ 1,068



$ 1,073





$ 4,122



$ 4,037



2%

TDS Telecom

254



248



2%



1,006



976



3%

All Other1

50



55



(9)%



201



212



(5)%



1,372



1,376





5,329



5,225



2%

Operating expenses























UScellular























Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

887



895



(1)%



3,253



3,161



3%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

169



168



1%



678



683



(1)%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

8



11



(28)%



23



25



(9)%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)





N/M



(2)





N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(5)



N/M





(5)



N/M



1,063



1,069





3,952



3,864



2%

TDS Telecom























Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

179



175



2%



696



663



5%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

52



50



3%



198



203



(2)%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1





76%



2



1



N/M



231



226



2%



896



866



4%

All Other1























Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

49



55



(11)%



200



211



(5)%

Depreciation and amortization

5



6



(19)%



19



23



(18)%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net





N/M



1



1



(62)%



54



60



(12)%



220



236



(6)%

Total operating expenses

1,348



1,355





5,068



4,966



2%

Operating income (loss)























UScellular

5



4



7%



170



173



(2)%

TDS Telecom

23



23





110



110



(1)%

All Other1

(4)



(6)



43%



(19)



(24)



21%



24



21



13%



261



259



1%

Investment and other income (expense)























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

43



43



1%



182



181



Interest and dividend income

3



3



(17)%



11



15



(23)%

Gain (loss) on investments



(1)



N/M





2



N/M

Interest expense

(39)



(50)



22%



(232)



(168)



(38)%

Other, net





20%



(1)



(1)



15%

Total investment and other income (expense)

7



(5)



N/M



(40)



29



N/M

Income before income taxes

31



16



90%



221



288



(23)%

Income tax expense (benefit)

(5)





N/M



33



19



82%

Net income

36



16



N/M



188



269



(30)%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

5



2



N/M



32



43



(27)%

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

31



14



N/M



156



226



(31)%

TDS Preferred Share dividends

17





N/M



39





N/M

Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders

$       14



$     14



(2)%



$     117



$   226



(48)%

























Basic weighted average shares outstanding

115



114





115



114



Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$   0.12



$  0.12



(2)%



$   1.03



$  1.97



(48)%

























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

116



115





116



115



Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$   0.11



$  0.12



(4)%



$   1.00



$  1.93



(48)%





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31,

2021



2020

(Dollars in millions)







Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$               188



$               269

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities







Depreciation, amortization and accretion

895



909

Bad debts expense

60



77

Stock-based compensation expense

49



53

Deferred income taxes, net

52



190

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(182)



(181)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

180



189

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

26



27

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(2)



(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(5)

(Gain) loss on investments



(2)

Other operating activities

61



3

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations







Accounts receivable

(22)



(16)

Equipment installment plans receivable

(116)



(54)

Inventory

(25)



12

Accounts payable

(69)



173

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

43



4

Accrued taxes

(49)



(120)

Other assets and liabilities

14



4

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,103



1,532









Cash flows from investing activities







Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(1,131)



(1,338)

Cash paid for acquisitions, licenses and other intangible assets

(1,308)



(172)

Cash received from investments

3



1

Cash paid for investments



(3)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

3



26

Advance payments for license acquisitions

(20)



(30)

Other investing activities

(9)



5

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,462)



(1,511)









Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of long-term debt

1,543



1,250

Repayment of long-term debt

(2,081)



(110)

Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares

1,110



TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(5)



(3)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(16)



(11)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(8)



(14)

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares

(31)



(23)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(119)



(78)

Payment of debt and equity issuance costs

(62)



(41)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(3)



(2)

Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries



(11)

Other financing activities

(7)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

321



957









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,038)



978









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







Beginning of period

1,452



474

End of period

$               414



$            1,452

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



ASSETS



December 31,

2021



2020

(Dollars in millions)







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$                   367



$                1,429

Short-term investments



3

Accounts receivable, net

1,151



1,112

Inventory, net

178



154

Prepaid expenses

103



105

Income taxes receivable

184



187

Other current assets

61



36

Total current assets

2,044



3,026









Assets held for sale

18



2









Licenses

4,097



2,638









Goodwill

547



547









Other intangible assets, net

197



213









Investments in unconsolidated entities

479



477









Property, plant and equipment, net

4,361



3,972









Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,040



998









Other assets and deferred charges

710



652









Total assets

$              13,493



$              12,525

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



December 31,

2021



2020

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)







Current liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

$                        6



$                        5

Accounts payable

481



508

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

236



193

Accrued interest

10



16

Accrued taxes

45



69

Accrued compensation

137



132

Short-term operating lease liabilities

141



129

Other current liabilities

124



101

Total current liabilities

1,180



1,153









Liabilities held for sale



1









Deferred liabilities and credits







Deferred income tax liability, net

921



863

Long-term operating lease liabilities

960



940

Other deferred liabilities and credits

759



541









Long-term debt, net

2,928



3,424









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

11



10









Equity







TDS shareholders' equity







Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1



1

Capital in excess of par value

2,496



2,482

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1,074



Treasury shares, at cost

(461)



(477)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

5



(4)

Retained earnings

2,812



2,802

Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,927



4,804









Noncontrolling interests

807



789









Total equity

6,734



5,593









Total liabilities and equity

$              13,493



$              12,525

 

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)





December 31, 2021



UScellular



TDS

Telecom



TDS

Corporate

& Other



Intercompany

Eliminations



TDS

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)



















Cash and cash equivalents

$                 156



$                  101



$                  210



$                (100)



$                 367





















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$              4,088



$                  746



$                      7



$                    —



$              4,841

Investment in unconsolidated entities

439



4



44



(8)



479



$              4,527



$                  750



$                    51



$                    (8)



$              5,320





















Property, plant and equipment, net

$              2,606



$               1,665



$                    90



$                    —



$              4,361





















Long-term debt, net:



















Current portion

$                      3



$                    —



$                      3



$                    —



$                     6

Non-current portion

2,728



3



197





2,928



$               2,731



$                      3



$                  200



$                    —



$              2,934

 

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2021



2020



2021 vs.

2020



2021



2020



2021 vs.

2020

(Dollars in millions)























Operating revenues























Residential























Wireline, Incumbent

$         86



$         84



3%



$       345



$       330



4%

Wireline, Expansion

10



6



67%



34



19



74%

Cable

66



63



6%



263



245



8%

Total residential

162



153



6%



641



594



8%

Commercial

45



48



(7)%



183



194



(6)%

Wholesale

46



47



(2)%



181



187



(3)%

Total service revenues

254



248



2%



1,005



975



3%

Equipment revenues





2%



1



1



(12)%

Total operating revenues

254



248



2%



1,006



976



3%

























Cost of services

103



104



(1)%



404



392



3%

Cost of equipment and products





71%



1



1



(2)%

Selling, general and administrative

75



70



7%



291



270



8%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

52



50



3%



198



203



(2)%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1





76%



2



1



N/M

Total operating expenses

231



226



2%



896



866



4%

























Operating income

$         23



$         23





$       110



$       110



(1)%



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations



Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

(Dollars in millions)















Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$                 239



$                 366



$              1,103



$              1,532

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

404



424



1,131



1,338

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$                (165)



$                  (58)



$                  (28)



$                 194





1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301485275.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.