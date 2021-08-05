CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,311 million for the second quarter of 2021, versus $1,263 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $20 million and $0.17, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $65 million and $0.56, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS family of companies produced solid revenue growth for the second quarter of 2021 and made good progress on achieving our long-term strategic goals," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "Also, our commitment to maintaining financial flexibility has allowed us to take actions to lower the average cost of financing for our growth initiatives. 

"At UScellular, higher postpaid ARPU helped drive service revenue growth as customers chose higher-value plans. Our efforts to build market share in our prepaid business are starting to generate positive results, and our business and government initiatives are laying the foundation for future growth. UScellular's 5G and network modernization programs are on track. We continue to be very optimistic on the performance capabilities of mmWave spectrum. Additionally, the 5G fixed wireless access tests of market demand have seen early, encouraging results and will provide valuable learnings as we look to bring this high-speed service to market.

"At TDS Telecom, increased broadband connections and customers choosing higher speeds contributed to higher operating revenues for the quarter. 1Gig speeds are available to more than half of all service addresses, and the TDS Telecom fiber footprint is expanding  inside as well as outside of our traditional markets. Performance of our launched fiber expansion markets continues to meet expectations. To take advantage of the fiber opportunities, we are accelerating and upsizing our fiber expansion in the years ahead."

2021 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 5, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2021 Estimated Results





UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)





Service revenues

$3,050-$3,150

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$850-$950

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$1,025-$1,125

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$775-$875

Unchanged













TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)





Total operating revenues

$975-$1,025

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$290-$320

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$290-$320

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$425-$475

Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2021 Estimated Results



UScellular



TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)







Net income (GAAP)

N/A



N/A

Add back:







Income tax expense

N/A



N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$125-$225



$80-$110

Add back:







Interest expense

180







Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

700





210



EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$1,005-$1,105



$290-$320

Add back or deduct:







(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20







Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$1,025-$1,125



$290-$320

Deduct:







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170







Interest and dividend income

5







Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$850-$950



$290-$320

 



Actual Results



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021



Year Ended

December 31, 2020



UScellular



TDS

Telecom



UScellular



TDS

Telecom 

(Dollars in millions)















Net income (GAAP)

$

97





$

46





$

233





$

100



Add back:















Income tax expense

17





15





17





18



Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$

114





$

62





$

250





$

117



Add back:















Interest expense

97





(2)





112





(4)



Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

350





98





683





203



EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

561





$

157





$

1,045





$

316



Add back or deduct:















(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

7





1





25





1



(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)















(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net









(5)







(Gain) loss on investments









(2)







Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

567





$

158





$

1,063





$

317



Deduct:















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

88









179







Interest and dividend income

3









8





5



Other, net













(1)



Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

476





$

159





$

876





$

314





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of June 30, 2021.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.    

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

UScellular: www.uscellular.com 

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

6/30/2021



3/31/2021



12/31/2020



9/30/2020



6/30/2020

Retail Connections



















Postpaid



















Total at end of period

4,399,000





4,406,000





4,412,000





4,401,000





4,372,000



Gross additions

141,000





143,000





171,000





168,000





129,000



Feature phones

3,000





3,000





2,000





4,000





3,000



Smartphones

98,000





101,000





117,000





98,000





82,000



Connected devices

40,000





39,000





52,000





66,000





44,000



Net additions (losses)

(6,000)





(6,000)





11,000





28,000





12,000



Feature phones

(7,000)





(9,000)





(9,000)





(8,000)





(8,000)



Smartphones

6,000





6,000





12,000





8,000





11,000



Connected devices

(5,000)





(3,000)





8,000





28,000





9,000



ARPU1

$

47.74





$

47.65





$

47.51





$

47.10





$

46.24



ARPA2

$

125.25





$

125.25





$

124.87





$

123.27





$

120.70



Churn rate3

1.11

%



1.12

%



1.21

%



1.06

%



0.89

%

Handsets

0.88

%



0.92

%



1.01

%



0.88

%



0.71

%

Connected devices

2.69

%



2.53

%



2.64

%



2.35

%



2.24

%

Prepaid



















Total at end of period

507,000





496,000





499,000





506,000





496,000



Gross additions

65,000





62,000





56,000





65,000





62,000



Net additions (losses)

10,000





(3,000)





(8,000)





11,000





2,000



ARPU1

$

35.64





$

35.25





$

35.15





$

35.45





$

34.89



Churn rate3

3.66

%



4.37

%



4.24

%



3.59

%



4.05

%

Total connections at end of period4

4,967,000





4,961,000





4,968,000





4,962,000





4,919,000



Market penetration at end of period



















Consolidated operating population

31,493,000





31,493,000





31,314,000





31,314,000





31,292,000



Consolidated operating penetration5

16

%



16

%



16

%



16

%



16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

148





$

125





$

320





$

216





$

168



Total cell sites in service

6,819





6,802





6,797





6,758





6,673



Owned towers

4,278





4,270





4,271





4,246





4,208







1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:



Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.



Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

2

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

3

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

4

Includes reseller and other connections.

5

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

 

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

6/30/2021



3/31/2021



12/31/2020



9/30/2020



6/30/2020

Residential connections



















Broadband1



















Wireline, Incumbent

249,200





243,700





242,500





243,400





240,400



Wireline, Expansion

28,300





24,100





20,400





17,300





14,700



Cable

201,200





199,500





196,400





193,300





191,000



Total Broadband

478,700





467,300





459,300





454,000





446,000



Video2



















Wireline

64,800





63,000





63,000





62,300





61,400



Cable

78,400





79,600





81,400





82,300





83,200



Total Video

143,200





142,700





144,400





144,500





144,600



Voice3



















Wireline

254,200





255,000





256,900





260,000





261,800



Cable

54,000





53,700





53,900





54,400





55,300



Total Voice

308,100





308,700





310,800





314,400





317,100



Total Residential connections

930,100





918,700





914,400





913,000





907,800



Commercial connections



















Broadband1

34,900





34,400





34,000





33,700





33,400



Video2

19,100





19,400





19,700





19,700





20,300



Voice3

114,300





116,500





119,700





122,700





126,100



ManagedIP4

106,200





108,500





113,300





116,700





117,300



Total Commercial connections

274,400





278,800





286,700





292,900





297,200



Total connections

1,204,500





1,197,400





1,201,100





1,205,900





1,205,000























Residential revenue per connection5

$

57.66





$

56.97





$

55.66





$

55.66





$

53.82























Capital expenditures (millions)

$

99





$

70





$

147





$

92





$

75





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service.

2

The individual customers provided video services.

3

The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

4

The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.

5

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021

vs. 2020



2021



2020



2021

vs. 2020

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)























Operating revenues























UScellular

$

1,014





$

973





4

%



$

2,037





$

1,937





5

%

TDS Telecom

252





241





5

%



501





481





4

%

All Other1

45





49





(8)

%



91





106





(15)

%



1,311





1,263





4

%



2,629





2,524





4

%

Operating expenses























UScellular























Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

796





738





8

%



1,561





1,471





6

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

180





178





1

%



350





354





(2)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2





4





(50)

%



7





8





(9)

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net









N/M



(1)









N/M



978





920





6

%



1,917





1,833





5

%

TDS Telecom























Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

174





158





10

%



342





319





7

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

49





51





(5)

%



98





103





(5)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1









N/M



1









N/M



224





210





7

%



441





422





5

%

All Other1























Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

46





49





(6)

%



94





105





(13)

%

Depreciation and amortization

5





7





(17)

%



9





13





(17)

%



51





55





(7)

%



103





118





(14)

%

Total operating expenses

1,253





1,185





6

%



2,461





2,373





4

%

Operating income (loss)























UScellular

36





53





(32)

%



120





104





16

%

TDS Telecom

28





31





(10)

%



60





59





1

%

All Other1

(6)





(6)







(12)





(12)





2

%



58





78





(26)

%



168





151





12

%

Investment and other income (expense)























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

48





44





7

%



90





90





Interest and dividend income

3





2





40

%



6





8





(22)

%

Interest expense

(86)





(38)





N/M



(138)





(75)





(85)

%

Other, net









(11)

%



(1)





(1)





10

%

Total investment and other income (expense)

(35)





8





N/M



(43)





22





N/M

Income before income taxes

23





86





(73)

%



125





173





(28)

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

(11)





8





N/M



20





12





62

%

Net income

34





78





(56)

%



105





161





(35)

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

7





13





(44)

%



19





26





(26)

%

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

27





65





(59)

%



86





135





(36)

%

TDS Preferred Share dividends

7









N/M



9









N/M

Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

20





$

65





(69)

%



$

77





$

135





(43)

%

























Basic weighted average shares outstanding

115





114







115





115





Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

0.18





$

0.57





(69)

%



$

0.67





$

1.18





(43)

%

























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

116





115





1

%



116





115





Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

0.17





$

0.56





(70)

%



$

0.65





$

1.15





(43)

%



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

 

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



ASSETS











June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

385





$

1,429



Short-term investments





3



Accounts receivable, net

1,072





1,112



Inventory, net

189





154



Prepaid expenses

108





105



Income taxes receivable

187





187



Other current assets

50





36



Total current assets

1,991





3,026











Assets held for sale

3





2











Licenses

3,926





2,638











Goodwill

547





547











Other intangible assets, net

207





213











Investments in unconsolidated entities

487





477











Property, plant and equipment, net

3,972





3,972











Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,021





998











Other assets and deferred charges

626





652











Total assets

$

12,780





$

12,525



 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)







Current liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

$

6





$

5



Accounts payable

374





508



Customer deposits and deferred revenues

199





193



Accrued interest

13





16



Accrued taxes

66





69



Accrued compensation

92





132



Short-term operating lease liabilities

138





129



Other current liabilities

98





101



Total current liabilities

986





1,153











Liabilities held for sale





1











Deferred liabilities and credits







Deferred income tax liability, net

903





863



Long-term operating lease liabilities

951





940



Other deferred liabilities and credits

538





541











Long-term debt, net

3,335





3,424











Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

10





10











Equity







TDS shareholders' equity







Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1





1



Capital in excess of par value

2,462





2,482



Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

406







Treasury shares, at cost

(458)





(477)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2)





(4)



Retained earnings

2,812





2,802



Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,221





4,804











Noncontrolling interests

836





789











Total equity

6,057





5,593











Total liabilities and equity

$

12,780





$

12,525



 

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)







June 30, 2021







TDS



TDS

Corporate



Intercompany



TDS



UScellular



Telecom



& Other



Eliminations



Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)



















Cash and cash equivalents

$

267





$

167





$

119





$

(168)





$

385























Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$

3,917





$

756





$

7





$





$

4,680



Investment in unconsolidated entities

445





4





46





(8)





487





$

4,362





$

760





$

53





$

(8)





$

5,167























Property, plant and equipment, net

$

2,386





$

1,492





$

94





$





$

3,972























Long-term debt, net:



















Current portion

$

3





$





$

3





$





$

6



Non-current portion

2,710





4





621









3,335





$

2,713





$

4





$

624





$





$

3,341



 

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021

vs. 2020



2021



2020



2021

vs. 2020

(Dollars in millions)























Operating revenues























Residential























Wireline, Incumbent

$

86





$

81





7

%



$

171





$

162





6

%

Wireline, Expansion

8





4





81

%



15





8



80

%

Cable

66





60





10

%



131





119





9

%

Total residential

160





145





10

%



317





289





10

%

Commercial

46





48





(4)

%



93





98





(5)

%

Wholesale

45





47





(3)

%



91





94





(3)

%

Total service revenues

251





240





5

%



500





480





4

%

Equipment revenues









5

%



1





1





7

%

Total operating revenues

252





241





5

%



501





481





4

%

























Cost of services

101





92





10

%



199





188





6

%

Cost of equipment and products









(12)

%











(7)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

73





66





11

%



143





130





10

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

49





51





(5)

%



98





103





(5)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1









N/M



1









N/M

Total operating expenses

224





210





7

%



441





422





5

%

























Operating income

$

28





$

31





(10)

%



$

60





$

59





1

%



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

 

