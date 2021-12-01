HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teacher Created Materials (TCM) is pleased to announce that effective November 30, 2021 the Huntington Beach, CA-based company has acquired Minneapolis-based Free Spirit Publishing (FSP).
"Free Spirit has created an important product line focused on social emotional learning, early childhood education, and professional resources all of which complement products and services from Teacher Created Materials," said Rachelle Cracchiolo, Founder & CEO of Teacher Created Materials.
Free Spirit founder, Judy Galbraith echoed those comments, "Nearly 40 years ago I identified a need for accessible, contemporary books that would help young people develop socially, emotionally, and intellectually. I am proud of the award-winning products Free Spirit has published. I feel I have found a kindred spirit in Teacher Created Materials and am excited to see that the Free Spirit vision will endure and grow."
Free Spirit will continue operations from their Minneapolis location. TCM plans on maintaining the popular Free Spirit brand while merging the editorial, sales and marketing, and operations teams over the coming months.
Founded in 1977 Teacher Created Materials develops innovative and imaginative educational materials and services for students worldwide. Everything we do is created by teachers for teachers and students to make teaching more effective and learning more fun, http://www.tcmpub.com.
Free Spirit Publishing was founded by a former educator nearly 40 years ago with a clear mission – to provide children and teens as well as the adults who care for and about them with the tools they need to think for themselves, overcome challenges, and make a difference in the world, http://www.freespirit.com.
For more information on the acquisition, contact Deanne Mendoza, Executive Vice President of Teacher Created Materials, press@tcmpub.com.
