ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first all diabetes professional cycling team today announced the extension of their fruitful working partnership with Italian sportswear manufacturer GSG, continuing a collaborative relationship that goes back to 2018.
Based in Treviso in the heart of the stunning, historic Veneto region in Northern Italy the family run company has been at the forefront of advanced technical sportswear since 1984 and remains a handmade in Italy producer to this day.
"We are very happy and proud to continue our great working relationship with GSG," said TNN General Manager, Vassili Davidenko. "It is extremely important to us to have a technical partner of the caliber of GSG who is able to work with our athletes in a dynamic way year on year and meet our needs for the highest quality cycling clothing throughout the changing seasons of the professional cycling calendar."
"In the world of mass production that we live, it's something special to be able to race and train in kit that's handmade in Italy. That still means something, and it doesn't only apply to the manufacturing process, but also how we work together as people and we are very much looking forward to the future and all the success that holds."
Padova native Andrea Peron is just one of the Team Novo Nordisk riders that works closely with GSG throughout the season and the experienced sprinter knows how important it is for a cyclists clothing to be of the highest quality and adaptability.
"To be able to race in kit that's made so close to home is great and gives me a buzz every time I zip my jersey up," said Peron. "We've been working with GSG for the past four years and they feel like part of the team now, which is really important when you need to give feedback from a comfort and technical point of view."
"As professional cyclists we spend hundreds of hours over thousands of kilometers in our cycling kit, so it needs to work and above all it needs to be technically advanced and comfortable, like a second skin. We're lucky that we have that with GSG."
A successful working relationship is based not only on respect, but also the understanding that to be mutually beneficial the collaboration is best served by open, free flowing communication and an understanding of each other's core values.
"We are happy and proud to be able to support Team Novo Nordisk for the next two seasons," said GSG Marketing Manager Alessandro Costa. "This is a partnership with the American team that has provided great results in terms of visibility to GSG and one where a strong relationship has developed that has brought attention to our #challengeyourlimits brand value to the highest levels of world cycling."
"We believe that the best is yet to come. The development pipeline within the team is identifying and developing the next generation of elite athletes with diabetes. An area that we place great importance in and a philosophy that is close to our own. The global diabetes community recognises and admires Team Novo Nordisk and though this reach, the world now also knows GSG as a high-quality technical sports apparel producer operating the top-level of competitive cycling. This is a winning partnership that we hope continues to be successful for many years to come."
About Team Novo Nordisk – Racing to Change Diabetes
Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate and empower people around the world affected by diabetes. For more information, go to http://www.teamnovonordisk.com.
