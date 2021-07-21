SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plat4orm, a full-service integrated communications agency, announced today that technology communications veteran David Splivalo has joined as Director. Based in Northern California, Splivalo draws on more than two decades of experience as a senior-level PR practitioner, specializing in B2B and B2C relations. He will be primarily responsible for account management and business development.
With both corporate and agency experience, Splivalo managed integrated communication programs and teams for dozens of growth-stage startups, established tech firms, and household name brands. Major brands he has worked for include eBay, Huami/Zepp, Microsoft, PayPal, Philips, Red Bull, SINA, and dozens of market leading startups such Cellcontrol, Dwolla, M1 Finance, RES Software, Signifyd and Vivisimo. Specialized tech market experience includes AI, robotics, Big Data, machine learning, cybersecurity, eCommerce, eHealth, fintech, finserv, healthtech, hometech, IoT/smarthome, social media, vehicle telematics, and wearables.
Splivalo's appointment follows a period of rapid growth for Plat4orm, which specializes in the legal, regulatory/compliance, and financial technology sectors. In his new role, Splivalo will ensure and oversee high-quality service delivery to the agency's growing roster of clients.
"We are thrilled to have David join our team to offer clients strategic communications counsel, based on his in-depth knowledge of technology and business," said Valerie Chan, Founder and Principal, Plat4orm. "As an accomplished communications specialist, David brings a deep level of insight and experience we are confident will bring tremendous value to our clients and the Plat4orm team."
In his most recent role as director of PR at Red Harp, Splivalo oversaw North American PR for multiple B2C and B2B brands including Amazfit, a division of Zepp Health Corp. (NYSE: ZEPP) and Philips Water, an auxiliary division of Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG). Prior to Red Harp, Splivalo was head of communications for Cellcontrol where he helped grow the startup from obscurity to market leader status (and eventual acquisition) in the hot sector of distracted driving/vehicle telematics. Through one of the most impactful integrated communications programs in the country, Splivalo spearheaded efforts that generated thousands of earned media placements for Cellcontrol. He is also a former PR agency owner with several years of operational experience running a business with offices in the Washington D.C. Beltway, Silicon Valley, and the Midwest.
"I'm excited to join the elite group of PR and communications professionals working at Plat4orm who service some of the most well-known and admired B2B tech brands," Splivalo said. "Silicon Valley agency PR is the most demanding and respected discipline within the industry, and I chose Plat4orm because it embodies that reputation through its leadership, innovation and results."
About Plat4orm
A full-service integrated communications agency, Plat4orm provides B2B and B2C technology companies with strategic communications counsel, digital marketing services, and is dedicated to achieving qualitative and quantitative results for our clients. Plat4orm specializes in the legal, security, telecom, and financial technology sectors, where Plat4orm leverages its in-depth industry knowledge and first-rate media relationships to help deliver smart, strategic counsel, resulting in high-impact campaigns. The Plat4orm team understands the transformative innovation taking place in these industries and is a recognized leader in communicating company messaging to articulate how innovative technologies are reshaping the world. Plat4orm has and continues to work with an array of established brands and emerging start-ups, several of which have already been acquired and/or received significant VC funding. Formed as a boutique firm in 2010, today the company has remote offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Seattle. For more information, go to https://www.plat4orm.com.
