FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- techfrederick, a coalition of local high-tech companies, partnered with the Frederick County Public Schools LYNX (Linking Youth to New Experiences) program to offer its second Day of Tech exploratory experience at Frederick High School on December 10th, to inspire a strong, more diverse, intentional pipeline of tech talent in Frederick.
52 students, largely from underrepresented groups, attended the half day experience that aimed to educate them on all the opportunities that exist for careers in tech. techfrederick sourced 8 diverse local tech leaders who joined together to deliver 28 overall informative sessions to the students, covering 7 different tech disciplines. The event culminated with a techfrederick sponsored networking lunch, giving the students an opportunity to get to know the local tech leaders and ask any additional questions they had on tech careers.
"The Day of Tech provided students with an opportunity to see themselves in the tech industry by connecting their interests and classroom studies to real-world professions with endless growth potential.", said LYNX Program Advocate Beth Sands. "The diverse faces of the industry who participated inspired students as their passion for their profession is contagious! Many students entered the experience unsure, and several left with an excitement about a future in tech!"
techfrederick's Day of Tech offered the students informative sessions in Software Development, Process Automation, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics/Visualization, Strategic Thinking/Project Management, Help Desk/Support, and Systems & Network Administration. Each student got to choose 4 different sessions to attend depending on their personal interests.
CEO of BRMI, and Day of Tech host for Data Analytics/Visualization, Mike Battle, commented, "The techfrederick Day of Tech was an exciting opportunity to leverage my professional experience to describe the art of the possible for students who traditionally would not pursue careers and technology. For my team at BRMI/DMS, it also gives us an opportunity to engage the local Frederick community. The work of techfrederick to engage the minority community in the greater Frederick area in the hopes of increasing diversity participation in technology, is remarkable. Engaging with the LYNX program at Frederick High School is such a great chance to connect early and build a passion for tech careers. For me personally, being a part of these efforts is a truly gratifying experience. I look forward to continuing this work in the hopes of making a difference."
Techfrederick looks forward to expanding the Day of Tech experience to other high schools in the Frederick County Public School system, as well as, to other local community organizations.
techrederick has been formed to identify, highlight, support, foster awareness of, advocate for, and develop Frederick's growing high tech community through community education and human resource development, entrepreneurship training programs and seminars, and related events.
