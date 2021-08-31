MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechnoMile, a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions that empower companies to pursue, win and retain more business with the government from capture through contract, today announced the additions of Ravi Aiyer as its new vice president of engineering, and Shayne Forsyth as its new vice president of marketing. These hires, along with the recent appointment of Kevin Brancato as senior vice president of product strategy, represent a strategic focus on adding seasoned leaders who enhance the company's ability to advance its best-in-class cloud platform, serve its rapidly growing client base and accelerate growth. TechnoMile recently announced new funding partnerships with both K1 Investment Management and Bridge Bank's Technology Banking Group, which have powered the company's hiring surge.
As vice president of engineering, Aiyer will scale TechnoMile's engineering team and practices as well as oversee all product management, design and delivery with the goal of improving end user experiences and delivering additional data-driven insights to clients. An accomplished technology leader with more than 20 years of experience, Aiyer brings deep expertise directing the architecture, design, development and implementation of SaaS products. Most recently, he served in senior director of platform engineering and product development roles at Veeva Systems, a leading cloud software provider for the global life sciences industry.
In his role as vice president of marketing, Forsyth will be responsible for leading TechnoMile's marketing organization, including strategy development, branding, product marketing, demand generation, partner marketing, and communications. An innovative marketing leader, Forsyth brings over 15 years of experience guiding the marketing strategy of fast-growing B2B technology companies, ranging from start-ups to publicly traded organizations, with both domestic and global footprints.
"We are thrilled to have Ravi and Shayne join our leadership team at this exciting time in our company's evolution. Their experience and expertise position them perfectly to help us drive explosive growth," said Ashish Khot, CEO, TechnoMile. "Ravi's leadership will enable us to more rapidly bring to market solutions that allow our clients to transform data into actionable insights. Under Shayne's guidance, we'll amplify our company's voice in the market and put our solutions into the hands of even more government contractors. Ultimately, we want to be the go-to technology that gives our clients a data-driven competitive advantage, resulting in more successful contract bids and their continued growth. That's how TechnoMile will, in turn, also continue to grow."
TechnoMile provides a best-in-class cloud platform for government contractors that unites internal and external data sources and applies artificial intelligence to produce unique insights that help clients win more federal, state and local contracts – on average, boosting win rates by 11 percent. Post award, the platform delivers automation and machine learning capabilities that significantly streamline contract administration, while easing the burden of maintaining compliance and audit-readiness throughout the contract lifecycle.
