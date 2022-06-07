Leading provider of cloud platform for companies doing business with the government adds experienced solutions delivery executive, Deepika Gangireddy
MCLEAN, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechnoMile, a leading provider of transformative cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win and retain more business with the government from go-to-market through contract closeout, today announced the appointment of Deepika Gangireddy as senior vice president of professional services. Gangireddy will be responsible for guiding and growing TechnoMile's software implementation team, enhancing and maturing the company's implementation processes and ensuring service delivery excellence that results in client satisfaction.
Gangireddy brings more than 25 years of services and technical experience to TechnoMile and a proven track record of building professional services practices that deliver a world-class customer experience and exceptional customer outcomes. Before joining TechnoMile, she served as the regional vice president of professional services at Conga, taking over the helm of its services organization for North America East, EMEA and APAC when Conga was acquired by Apttus, where she was leading the Professional Services Center of Excellence. During her more than 10-year tenure at Conga and Apttus, Gangireddy oversaw hundreds of contract lifecycle management (CLM) implementations, significantly scaled the global services team, and spearheaded several transformation initiatives that reduced implementation cost and accelerated time to value for clients. Prior to Apttus, Gangireddy developed vast technical expertise while at JPMorgan Chase, a global leader in financial services, and Serena Software, a provider of application lifecycle management solutions. In her roles at these organizations, she planned and executed software releases and advised technical teams on solutions, best practices and program management.
"TechnoMile is dedicated to delivering both best-in-class software products and a best-in-class customer experience, so partnering closely with each client to execute a smooth implementation and successful launch of their TechnoMile solution is essential," said Ashish Khot, CEO, TechnoMile. "Deepika has a passion for customer success and she brings deep experience successfully integrating people, processes and technology to optimize services organizations. We're thrilled to welcome her and excited about the professional services expertise that she adds to our team."
Commenting on why she chose to join TechnoMile, Gangireddy stated, "I've seen firsthand the significant value that digital transformation initiatives, such as the introduction of CLM technology, can bring to organizations. However, because many commercial software solutions weren't designed to support the unique complexities of doing business with the government, they're often harder and more expensive for companies serving the public sector to adopt. It's exciting that TechnoMile is changing this paradigm by delivering solutions that are purpose-built for the needs of GovCon and aerospace and defense organizations. I believe this presents a huge opportunity for TechnoMile, as well as for our clients, and I'm looking forward to helping TechnoMile customers find success leveraging our technology to transform and grow their businesses."
TechnoMile provides a best-in-class cloud platform that is purpose-built to help companies navigate the unique complexities and lifecycle of government sales. The company's Growth Suite drives efficient, collaborative opportunity management processes, bringing together internal and external data sources and applying artificial intelligence to produce unique insights that help clients win more federal, state and local contracts – on average, boosting win rates by 11 percent. Post award, the TechnoMile GRC Suite delivers automation and machine learning capabilities that significantly streamline contract administration, while helping to eliminate hidden risks in contracts and easing the burden of maintaining compliance and audit-readiness throughout the contract lifecycle.
From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 200 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 50 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.
