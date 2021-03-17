MILWAUKEE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEKLYNX International, the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today announced TEKLYNX Americas General Manager Doug Niemeyer has been named a 2021 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for the fifth consecutive year. This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This year's list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.
"TEKLYNX has remained committed to providing industry-leading barcode labeling software solutions and customer support to better connect supply chains around the world," said TEKLYNX General Manager Doug Niemeyer. "As a life-long advocate of learning and growing, I am excited to have the platform to share my insights and I am honored to be named a Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know for the fifth consecutive year."
Doug Niemeyer is a highly interactive software executive at TEKLYNX International. He possesses a deep understanding of solutions and industries he serves and is a thoughtful and innovative leader in the barcode labeling industry. Through collaboration and innovation with the TEKLYNX team, Doug is constantly evaluating gaps in the supply chain and identifying solutions for manufacturers to improve their operations and barcode better.
"While many companies have struggled to re-gain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat."
To learn more about TEKLYNX barcode labeling solutions go to teklynx.com.
Go to sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Pros to Know winners.
About TEKLYNX International
TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to sdcexec.com.
Media Contact
Jenna Wagner, TEKLYNX, +1 414-837-4763, jenna_wagner@teklynx.com
SOURCE TEKLYNX